x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Four succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya records 345 positive cases

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | March 2nd 2021 at 06:33:43 GMT +0300

Some 345 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya today.

A statement from the Health ministry stated that the country’s positive cases now stand at 106,470.

The positive cases were from a sample size of 5,550, with the current number of cumulative tests now at 1,306,601.

Four patients succumbed to Covid-19, pushing the national fatality tally to 1,863.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Kenya's recoveries moved to 86,860 after 143 patients recovered.

From the new positive cases, 294 are Kenyans while 51 are foreigners. Out of these, 205 are men while 140 are women.

The youngest is a two-month-old child and the oldest is 93.

Some 121 patients were from the home-based care programme while 22 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

At the same time, 378 patients are admitted to various hospitals with 1,494 patients being on the home-based care programme.

Fifty-eight patients are in ICU, with 23 on ventilatory support.

Fourteen patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in general wards.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Coronavirus
Previous Article
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Next Article
Plane carrying Kenya's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines en route to JKIA
Be The First To Comment

Top Stories

How borehole water hurts your health
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Never say die: Woman vows to keep on trying after losing 8 babies
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics
Health & Science - By Allan Mungai

One million doses of Covid-19 vaccine arrive on Tuesday
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

WHO: One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050
Health & Science - By AFP

Three succumb to Covid-19 as 152 test positive in Kenya today
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Health & Science - By Benard Sanga

Does it matter what cooking oil you use?
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

People to watch in the distribution of Covid-19 jab
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Latest Stories

Covid vaccines: Why this is an injection of politics
Health & Science - By Allan Mungai

People to watch in the distribution of Covid-19 jab
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

WHO: One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050
Health & Science - By AFP

Plane carrying Kenya's first batch of Covid-19 vaccines en route to JKIA
Health & Science - By Mireri Junior

Three signs of a narcissistic father
Health & Science - By Rubie Miseda

Our kidneys are failing but we want to be mums
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

How borehole water hurts your health
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Does it matter what cooking oil you use?
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

The disease that stole my baby's hearing
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in