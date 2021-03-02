Four succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya records 345 positive cases

Some 345 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kenya today.

A statement from the Health ministry stated that the country’s positive cases now stand at 106,470.

The positive cases were from a sample size of 5,550, with the current number of cumulative tests now at 1,306,601.

Four patients succumbed to Covid-19, pushing the national fatality tally to 1,863.

Covid 19 Time Series

Kenya's recoveries moved to 86,860 after 143 patients recovered.

From the new positive cases, 294 are Kenyans while 51 are foreigners. Out of these, 205 are men while 140 are women.

The youngest is a two-month-old child and the oldest is 93.

Some 121 patients were from the home-based care programme while 22 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

At the same time, 378 patients are admitted to various hospitals with 1,494 patients being on the home-based care programme.

Fifty-eight patients are in ICU, with 23 on ventilatory support.

Fourteen patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in general wards.