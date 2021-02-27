Kenya records 181 new Covid-19 cases

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced 181 cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 5,577 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 105,648 while the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,295,556.

Nairobi has 104 cases, Kiambu 20, Busia 11, Nakuru 9, Kisumu 5, Mombasa 5, Machakos 5, Taita Taveta 4, Turkana 4, Embu 2, Kajiado 2, Kakamega 2, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Meru 1, Migori 1, Murang’a 1, Nyeri 1, Bungoma 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

On a positive note, 88 patients have recovered from the disease, 46 from various health facilities, while 42 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries are now 86,609.

Sadly, one patient succumbed to the disease pushing cumulative fatalities to 1,854.

Covid 19 Time Series

A total of 347 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,430 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

59 patients are in the ICU, 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 29 on supplemental oxygen. Five patients are on observation.

15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 14 of them in the general wards and one in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).