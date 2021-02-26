Covid-19 infections on the rise as 410 test positive

Dr Humphrey Mmbihi displays Viral Transport Media after conducting Covid-19 tests. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya’s Covid-19 infections are on the rise as 410 more people test positive today.

The Health Ministry on Friday said it had tested some 7,180 samples in the last 24 hours, totaling to 1,289, 979 tests conducted since the first case was confirmed close to a year ago.

The country now has 105, 467 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The rise in infections comes amid news of Kenya expecting to receive its first consignment of the Covid-19 vaccines next week.

Covid 19 Time Series

In the latest statistics, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that 368 are Kenyans while forty-two are foreigners.

Two hundred and seventy-six of those are men while one hundred and sixty-four are women.

Another twenty-four patients have also recovered from the disease today, pushing the tally to 86,521.

“13 are from the Home-Based and Isolation Care programme while eleven were discharged from various health facilities, the CS said in a statement.

Some six people have also succumbed to the disease, raising fatalities to 1,853.

Kagwe added: A total of 342 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,420 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.”

‘Sixty-one patients are in the ICU, twenty-five of whom are on ventilatory support and twenty-seven on supplementary oxygen.”

The Ministry said it is observing the conditions of nine patients.

Another twelve patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are all in the general wards.