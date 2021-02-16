x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases up by 174

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | February 16th 2021 at 05:36:48 GMT +0300

Some 174 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kenya today, pushing the national infections tally to 103,188.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the positive tests were from a sample size of 2,848, recording a positivity rate of 6.1 per cent.

The cumulative tests conducted now stand at 1,246,279.

From the new cases reported 159 are Kenyans and 15 are foreigners. They comprise 92 men and 82 women, the youngest being a one-year-old child and the oldest aged 79.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Two more patients died of Covid in the last 24 hours, pushing the national fatality tally to 1,797.

This comes as 86 patients recovered from the disease; 65 from the home-based care and isolation programme and 21 from various health facilities. The national recoveries now stand at 85,336.

According to the Health CS, 258 patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country while 1,190 are on the home-based care and isolation programme.

Thirty-seven patients are in ICU, out of which 15 are on ventilatory support.

This comes as the Ministry of Health said it will not hire additional health care professionals to spearhead the planned coronavirus vaccination programme.

Instead, the government is planning to redistribute health employees to bridge the gap.

This is according to the ministry’s National Covid-19 Deployment and Vaccination Plan, 2021.

“No additional human resources will need to be hired, besides the technical advisers at central levels,” states the draft.

In the draft plan that the Saturday Standard has a copy, the ministry admits to shortage of health professionals.

“There is disparity in health workforce distribution across counties, which is influenced by demographics, number of health care facilities and epidemiological profile of individual counties,” it says.

However, the ministry will spend Sh175.8 million on training and capacity building of health care providers.

The training, according to the ministry, will help in strengthening their knowledge on Covid-19 disease and skills in safe vaccine administration.

Further, the medics will be trained on social mobilisation, communication and waste management.

A budget of Sh295.6 million has also been allocated for advocacy, communication and community mobilisation initiative.

High-profile individuals at both county and national governments will participate in launch of the vaccination programme.

The ministry believes there will be minimal resistance in adoption of Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccine will be rolled out in three phases, according to the ministry.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Coronavirus Mutahi Kagwe
Previous Article
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Be The First To Comment

Top Stories

New dawn for HIV and Aids
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Why older men are in trouble with blue pill
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

I had Covid-19. Will I have heart problems in the future?
Health & Science - By Gloria Aradi

No deaths as Kenya's Covid cases go up by 147
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Ministry disputes Covid-19 vaccine delay as 260 test positive
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Governor: My 18-day battle against virus
Health & Science - By Lydiah Nyawira

Can herbs truly treat cancer?
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Zero deaths as 75 people test positive for Covid-19
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

Vaccine will be rolled out in June, says State
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Latest Stories

WHO alerts six African countries after Ebola outbreaks
Health & Science - By Reuters

Like us, you can beat cancer and thrive
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

Can herbs truly treat cancer?
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Why older men are in trouble with blue pill
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

New dawn for HIV and Aids
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

I had Covid-19. Will I have heart problems in the future?
Health & Science - By Gloria Aradi

No deaths as Kenya's Covid cases go up by 147
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Doctors up in arms over non remittance of union dues
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Vaccine will be rolled out in June, says State
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in