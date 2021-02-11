x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Covid-19: Kenya records 132 new infections, three deaths

Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan | February 11th 2021 at 02:33:35 GMT +0300
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced 132 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,220 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 102,353 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,228,047.

In terms of county distribution; Nairobi County has 96 cases, Kiambu 8, Taita Taveta 6, Kisumu 4, Nakuru 4, Meru 3, Kilifi 2, Mombasa 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Machakos 1, Kajiado 1 and Kericho 1.

On a positive note, 62 patients have recovered from the disease. 45 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 17 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 84,790.

Unfortunately, three patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1, 794.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Currently, there are 360 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,292 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

31 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit; 13 on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. Two patients are on observation.

Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

