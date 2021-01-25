Covid: No deaths, cases cross 100,000 mark

Kenya has in the last 24 hours recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 2,184.

The national infections tally now stands at 100,052 as cumulative tests are 1,158,920.

No Covid deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, meaning the fatalities still stand at 1,744.

Some 59 Kenyans and 13 foreigners tested positive for Covid. They comprised 52 men and 17 women.

Covid 19 Time Series

In the new cases, the youngest was a 12-year-old child while the oldest is 99.

On recoveries, Kenya today recorded 449 patients who recovered from the disease, with 180 from the home-based care programme while 269 were discharged from various health facilities.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are some 506 patients still admitted in various health facilities while 1,469 are on home based isolation and care.

Distribution of cases in counties were listed as Nairobi (49), Kitui (9), Mombasa (2) and one case each in Machakos, Busia, Garissa, Kajiado, Kisumu, Kwale, Meru, Trans Nzoia and Uasin Gishu counties.

Covid-19 infections and deaths are likely to peak in mid-March due to the reopening of schools, researchers have warned.

Kemri-Wellcome Trust report dubbed projections of Covid-19 cases and deaths following schools re-opening in January this year, projects a transmission rate of 25 per cent.

The report attributes the rise in infections to laxity in observing Covid-19 health guidelines and massive travels as learners reported back to school countrywide.

“We consider the most plausible effect of schools re-opening on January 4, to be that the transmission rate in Kenya will increase the time-varying reproductive number (Rt) by +25 per cent, and, increase mixing between social clusters that were not in contact whilst schools were closed,” reads the report.

Predictions

It is estimated that more than 25 per cent increase of infections is conditional, if all other restriction measures remain in place.

“It is possible that school openings will further increase R(t) and population mixing, and so we have examined predictions for this impact,” adds the report.

Before the reopening of schools on January 4, the Ministry of Health and Education set in place several measures to guarantee safety of learners and teachers.