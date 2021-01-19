x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
No coronavirus deaths in Kenya today - Health ministry

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | January 19th 2021 at 06:43:52 GMT +0300

Kenya has recorded zero coronavirus deaths today.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday from Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, the country recorded 81 new Covid-19 cases out of a sample size of 2,347 tested in the last 24 hours.

Nairobi continued to lead with 49 cases, followed by Turkana’s seven, Nakuru (5), Nyamira (5), Kajiado (3), Nyeri (3), Migori (2), Mombasa (2), Kiambu (1), Kisumu (1), Kitui (1), Trans Nzoia (1) and Vihiga (1).

In the new cases, the youngest was a 10-month-old baby while the oldest is 98.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The total infections tally currently stand at 99,308 with the cumulative tests at 1,130,707.

Some 41 men and 40 women tested positive for Covid-19. As the country recorded no Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, 51 patients recovered, with 31 from the home-based care programme and 20 from various health facilities. The country’s total recoveries now stand at 82,478.

There are 694 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, with 1,670 in home-based isolation and care.

Twenty-nine patients are in ICU, 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. Three are under observation.

Some 11 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 10 in the general wards and one patient in the High Dependency Unit.

