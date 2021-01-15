Covid-19: Kenya records 166 new cases, three deaths

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Friday announced 166 new cases of Coronavirus in the country from a sample size of 7,077 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 98,859 while the cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,114,198.

From the cases, 146 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

In terms of county distribution: Nairobi 115, Kiambu 10, Kajiado 7, Mombasa 6, Nakuru 4, Busia 3, Machakos 3, Nyamira 3, Meru 2, Kisumu 2, Laikipia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Kakamega 1, Kilifi 1, Kitui 1, Makueni 1 and Turkana 1.

On a positive note, 262 patients have recovered from the disease. 254 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while eight are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,195.

Unfortunately, three patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of fatalities to 1,726.

Currently, there are 683 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,712 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. Three are under observation.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit.