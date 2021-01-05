x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kenya's Covid-19 cases up by 219

Health & Science - By Jael Mboga | January 5th 2021 at 04:14:21 GMT +0300

Kenya has today recorded 219 positive coronavirus cases from a sample size of 5,413.

The country's total infections tally now stands at 97,127.

From the new cases, 170 are Kenyans while 49 are foreigners.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 136 were men and 83 were women. “The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 90.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Nairobi led in the number of new cases with 141, followed by Mombasa (26), Uasin Gishu (7), Kisumu (6) and Machakos (5), among others.

Regarding recoveries, 83 recovered from the home-based care programme while 17 were discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 79,357.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,690.

According to CS Kagwe, there are 614 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, with 2,940 being in home-based isolation and care.

This comes as Reuters reported that a team from the World Health Organization (WHO) prepares to visit China to investigate the origins of Covid-19, Beijing has stepped up efforts not only to prevent new outbreaks, but also shape the narrative about when and where the pandemic began.

China has dismissed criticism of its early handling of the coronavirus, first identified in the city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, and foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that the country would welcome the WHO team.

But amid simmering geopolitical tensions, experts said the investigators were unlikely to be allowed to scrutinise some of the more sensitive aspects of the outbreak, with Beijing desperate to avoid blame for a virus that has killed more than 1.8 million people worldwide.

“Even before this investigation, top officials from both sides have been very polarised in their opinions on the origins of the outbreak,” said Yanzhong Huang, senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think tank.

“They will have to be politically savvy and draw conclusions that are acceptable to all the major parties,” he added.

While other countries continue to struggle with infection surges, China has aggressively doused flare-ups. After a new cluster of cases last week, the city of Shenyang sealed off entire communities and required all non-essential workers to stay home.

On Saturday, senior diplomat Wang Yi praised the anti-pandemic efforts, saying China not only curbed domestic infections, but also “took the lead in building a global anti-epidemic defence” by providing aid to more than 150 countries.

But mindful of the criticism China has faced worldwide, Wang also became the highest-ranking official to question the consensus about Covid-19’s origins, saying “more and more studies” show that it emerged in multiple regions.

China is also the only country to claim Covid-19 can be transmitted via cold chain imports, with the country blaming new outbreaks in Beijing and Dalian on contaminated shipments - even though the WHO has downplayed those risks.

Related Topics
Covid-19 Coronavirus Covid Kenya
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

106 test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya today
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

KBC staff up in arms over new medical cover
Health & Science - By Kirsten Kanja

Glimmer of hope as Kenya to get vaccine next month
Health & Science - By Allan Mungai

It could be a hernia, not a fat belly
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

Is leprosy making a comeback?
Health & Science - By Mactilda Mbenywe

When a liver problem alters your brain function
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

Effects of a ‘bloody’ divorce on children
Children's Health - By Rubie Miseda

Is vitiligo curable?
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

The plastic threat to your health
Nutrition and Wellness - By Gatonye Gathura

CDC chief: World risks 'moral catastrophe' if Covid shots delayed in Africa
Health & Science - By Reuters

Latest Stories

China doubles down on COVID narrative as WHO investigation looms
Health & Science - By Reuters

'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine
Health & Science - By Reuters

When a liver problem alters your brain function
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

Is leprosy making a comeback?
Health & Science - By Mactilda Mbenywe

Kenya, poor nations to get jab from India
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

106 test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya today
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

It could be a hernia, not a fat belly
Health & Science - By Nancy Nzalambi

Covid-19: Kenya records zero fatalities, 124 new infections
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Glimmer of hope as Kenya to get vaccine next month
Health & Science - By Allan Mungai

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in