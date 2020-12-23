x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya records 427 new coronavirus infections

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | December 23rd 2020 at 06:47:50 GMT +0300

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 427 new coronavirus infections bringing the total cases recorded in Kenya to 95,195 since the pandemic first hit the country earlier this year.

The Mutahi Kagwe led ministry also recorded one additional death in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,648.

In a statement to the newsrooms, the ministry said the cases were from the 7,593 samples tested in one day. So far it has tested 1,021,880 samples.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Of the new cases, 406 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners, all aged between five and 87 years.

In terms of gender, 256 are males and 171 females.

CS Kagwe reported that most of the cases, are from Nairobi (176), followed by Mombasa (68), Kiambu (58), and Kitui (15).

Other counties that reported cases were: Kilifi 14, Kwale 13, Kisumu 12, Machakos 10, Kajiado 10, Nakuru 8, Busia 7, Murang'a 6, Bungoma 5, Lamu 5, Taita Taveta 5, Nandi 3, Meru 2, Kirinyaga 2, Embu 2, Kakamega 1, Siaya 1, Makueni 1, Nyamira 1, Mandera 1 and Homa Bay 1.

The Nairobi cases are distributed as follows: Lang'ata (37), Kibra (27), Westlands (23), Dagoretti North and Starehe (9) cases each, Embakasi East and Kasarani (8) cases each, Embakasi South, Embakasi West and Kamukunji (7) cases each, Dagoretti South (6), Embakasi Central, Embakasi North, Roysambu and Ruaraka and (5) cases each, Makadara and Mathare (4) cases each.

Fortunately, 286 patients have recovered from the disease, 228 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 58 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 76,508.

The Ministry also revealed that currently, there are 789 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,705 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 43 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 21 on supplemental oxygen. Two are on observation.

“Another 29 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 24 are general wards and 5 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” Kagwe said.

