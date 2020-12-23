x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

New Covid-19 strain causing travel ripples as Kenya stays mum

Health & Science - By Betty Njeru | December 23rd 2020 at 01:26:42 GMT +0300
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. [Emmanuel Mochoge, Standard]

The emergence of a new strain of Covid-19 first reported in Britain last week has forced countries to err on the side of caution.

The World Health Organization said on Sunday it was aware of the new variant, but was still studying its characteristics in order to give clear directions.

“We’re in close contact with United Kingdom officials on the new COVID-19 virus variant. They’ll continue to share info and results of their analysis and ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States across the globe and the public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications,” WHO said.

Countries have since shut their borders to Britain in fear of the new coronavirus strain that is seemingly causing travel ripples.

At the weekend and well into this week, several nations took more stern measures to curb the spread of the new variant. France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Canada banned flights into the UK.

Closer home, it is spreading fast and wide with South Africa having reported experiencing the new strain as recent as last week, pushing a second wave of Covid-19 infections into an all-time high.

All the while, Kenya, with 94, 768 confirmed cases of the coronavirus is yet to take action, but Government says it will issue a statement on the matter of global flights in 48 hours.

Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe acknowledged cognizance of the new variant but said they were still thinking of the steps to take.

“Tunaskia kuna variant mpya…Hatujui inatupeleka namna gani. Hatujui itakuwaje kwa nchi yetu. (We are aware there is a new coronavirus variant. We are thinking on what to do about the flights,” he said at the steps of Jogoo House, Nairobi.

Kagwe admitted that they were yet to take any measures as “various factors are involved in observing global trends” but said that everything is on the table.

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Ireland, Belgium and Canada banned flights into the UK.

The discovery of the new strain, just months before vaccines are made widely available, has flung more fear as the pandemic claims over 1.7 million people globally.

However, not enough is known about the new strain although early analysis suggests it could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the initial Covid-19.?

Related Topics
New Covid-19 Variant New Covid Strain
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

Why prostate care should be a priority
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

CS Kagwe's message to striking health workers
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Is vitiligo curable?
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

I went round village begging to save my Mogusu from Covid
Health & Science - By Erick Abuga and Mercy Adhiambo

I can only imagine pain he underwent, Dr Mogusu's mum says
Health & Science - By Eric Abuga

Another medic, 28, succumbs to Covid-19
Health & Science - By Japheth Ogila

Crisis deepens as doctors join striking medics
Health & Science - By Standard Team

Grim struggle to keep patient alive
Health & Science - By Benard Sanga

Sh833 a dose for Covid-19 vaccine as state eyes 12 million more doses
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Counties start hiring medics as crisis deepens
Health & Science - By Standard Team

Latest Stories

Counties start hiring medics as crisis deepens
Health & Science - By Standard Team

Covid vaccine likely to protect against new variant
Health & Science - By Reuters

Medics vow to stay away until issues are handled
Health & Science - By Edwin Nyarangi and Eric Abuga

Grim struggle to keep patient alive
Health & Science - By Benard Sanga

More pain as doctors join other health staff in strike
Health & Science - By Standard Team

Ventilators donated to Migori County to help in Covid-19 fight missing
Health & Science - By Anne Atieno

CS Kagwe's message to striking health workers
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Is vitiligo curable?
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Kemsa denies importing poor quality medicines
Health & Science - By Standard Reporter

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in