x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Medics vow to stay away until issues are handled

Health & Science - By Edwin Nyarangi and Eric Abuga | December 22nd 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300
KMPDU secretary general Chibanzi Mwachonda addresses the press at Nyakoe Hotel in Kisii County on 21/12/2020. [Sammy Omingo,Standard]

Doctors yesterday vowed not to return to work until the Government addresses their demands.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) declared a nationwide strike for 7,200 doctors starting at midnight on Sunday joining clinical officers and nurses in the industrial action.

Yesterday, KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda said it has been eight months of engagement in the context of Covid-19 and that they were tired seeing their colleagues losing their lives with little care from the Government.

Addressing the media in Kisii, Mwachonda said it was sad that doctors who are front line workers in the fight against Covid-19 did not have Group Life and Accident Cover to protect them in case they are infected with Covid-19.

“Doctors have said that they are not going to endanger their lives anymore. We are saying no to suicide mission. We have one doctor serving 10,000 Kenyans. The government needs to take our demands seriously, since we are ready to serve Kenyans,” said Mwachonda.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

KMPDU officials from left Treasurer Daisy Kori, Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda, Chairman Samwel Oroko and Nyanza Chapter Secretary Kevin Osuri at Nyakoe Hotel in Kisii on 21/12/2020. [Sammy Omingo,Standard]

He said all health sector unions had in 2013 protested the haphazard transfer of medical services to the counties and that the only solution was the creation of a constitutional Medical Service Commission to take care of their welfare.

Mwachonda said no amount of intimidation or threats will make them change their mind.

He thanked the Parliamentary Health Committee for ‘trying’ to mediate in the matter and accused some senior government officials for politicising health. He said doctors could not wait to die as they watch with their government caring less.

“Even as we launch the nationwide doctors strike, KMPDU remain open for negotiation with the government. We need a comprehensive medical cover for doctors since just like other medical staff,” Dr Mwachonda.

KMPDU chairman Oroko Obegi accused some senior government officials for misadvising President Kenyatta on the issue of doctors since he had shown he cared for the health of Kenyans by launching Universal Health Care cover.

Oroko said KMPDU was not ready to engage in name calling like some of the people who are supposed to solve their problems.

KMPDU treasurer Daisy Korir said the current strike is not about their salaries, but their lives and that it was 36 days since they issued a strike notice.

At Dr Mogusu’s funeral, the family strictly adhered to Covid-19 measures with each speaker given less than two minutes to address mourners.

The late Mogusu sister Doreen said: “No suffering, sickness, yes not even pain, those who did good, eternal life they will gain.”

Mwachonda said doctors will not be happy to attend to another colleague’s funeral. “We are losing young doctors who have struggled to pay their school fees.”

Related Topics
KMPDU Covid-19
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Next Article
Grim struggle to keep patient alive

Top Stories

Latest Stories

Grim struggle to keep patient alive
Health & Science - By Benard Sanga

More pain as doctors join other health staff in strike
Health & Science - By Standard Team

Is vitiligo curable?
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Kemsa denies importing poor quality medicines
Health & Science - By Standard Reporter

Alcoholism in the time of coronavirus
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Why prostate care should be a priority
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Crisis deepens as doctors join striking medics
Health & Science - By Standard Team

State to spend Sh10b on jab as corona cases rise
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Pain of leprosy patients as treatment center is shut
Health & Science - By Mactilda Mbenywe

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in