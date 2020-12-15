x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

17 Nguumo students test positive for Covid in Kibwezi

Health & Science - By Stephen Nzioka | December 15th 2020 at 06:36:14 GMT +0300

Seventeen students from Nguumo Secondary School in Kibwezi West, Makueni County, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Makueni Health executive Dr. Andrew Mulwa on Tuesday said it started with one student who exhibited signs of the virus.

Contact tracing efforts showed 16 other Form IV students also have the virus.

“Today we got results for the 16 students. Last week we had tested one student from the same school after exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms and it turned out positive,” said Mulwa

Covid 19 Time Series

 

He said they have put in place all measures to ensure those who tested positive are placed in quarantine.

“We are in the process of doing further contact tracing in the school and take tests on all employees in the school including the teachers to ensure we have exhaustively addressed the matter.”

The school is located at Mbui Nzau Market on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway. Makueni county has sounded an alert that Covid-19 cases are spreading at a high rate due to its proximity to the busy highway.

The highway connects Kenya to the rest of East and Central African countries where hundreds of trucks from Mombasa pass.

At the same time, Dr Mulwa said also in isolation are 20 remandees who tested positive at the Kibwezi police station.

Related Topics
Kibwezi Nguumo Secondary School Covid-19
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows

Top Stories

Tale of dead son and fake Covid-19 certificate
Health & Science - By Kamore Maina

Nurses, clinical officers push for better working terms
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Recognising depression in men
Health & Science - By Rubie Miseda

163 people test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya today
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Health & Science - By Stephen Rutto

10m Kenyans set to get Covid-19 vaccine for free, ministry assures
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

KUCO: BBI can be done next year, Covid-19 cannot wait
Health & Science - By Judah Ben-Hur

Why diabetic patients face risk of going blind
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Why many women in Nairobi are battling heart ailments
Nutrition and Wellness - By Gatonye Gathura

Latest Stories

Firm admits Kemsa tendering was flawed
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

Nurses, clinical officers push for better working terms
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Why diabetic patients face risk of going blind
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra speaks out on battle with Covid
Health & Science - By Stephen Rutto

Mombasa County threatens to close hospital linked to KPMDU officials
Health & Science - By Willis Oketch

We're against Covid-19 vaccine - Bishop
Health & Science - By Edwin Nyarangi

Covid-19 linked to erectile dysfunction
Health & Science - By Rosa Agutu

11 succumb to Covid-19 as Kenya records 404 new cases
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

U.S. expects to have immunised 100 million against Covid-19 by end of March
Health & Science - By Reuters

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in