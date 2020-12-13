x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

10m Kenyans set to get Covid-19 vaccine for free, ministry assures

Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura | December 13th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Ten million Kenyans are set to get the Covid-19 vaccine at no cost, according to the Ministry of Health.

“Kenyans will be able to access the vaccine whether they are able to pay or not. I am able to say that confidently,” Dr Collins Tabu, Head of Immunization at the ministry said on Thursday.

In an interview with KTN, the official said the ministry is ready to handle, store and distribute the vaccines once available in the country.

He said the country is assured of getting doses enough to cover 10 million Kenyans through the World Health Organisation-led COVAX Facility. This is a donor-driven initiative to help poor countries access the vaccines.

According to Tabu, Kenya is expecting that by January the vaccines to be approved for distribution in the country.

“By then things will be clear, but we are open to other options as they become available,” he added.

First to be vaccinated will be health workers followed by the elderly, depending on the availability of the vaccines.

“As more doses become available, security agencies will be considered as well as those in schools,” said the official.

There are about 40,000 health workers and about two million elderly Kenyans aged over 60 years, according to national statistics records.

Tabu assured Kenyans that the country is prepared to undertake the exercise in its 10,000 health facilities.

However, he did not say which or when the proposed vaccine will reach the country, largely indicating that this will depend on the COVAX Facility.

But without mentioning brands, he indicated that the ministry’s preference is for vaccines which do not require extremely cold storage conditions.

Health facilities

Kenya, he explained has the capacity to store vaccines at -20 degrees Celsius at county level health facilities and at two to eight degrees Celsius at lower level facilities.

These he said consists of about 10,000 health facilities though it has not been decided whether to use the hospital networks or an outreach programme.

At the national level he said there is limited capacity that can store vaccines at extreme temperatures.

“Our preference, however, is to acquire vaccines we are able to handle within the countrywide cold chain storage capacity,” said Tabu.

This effectively rules out the leading candidates – the Pfizer vaccine, which should be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and to some extent the Moderna vaccine storable at -20 degrees Celsius.

This makes the Oxford University/AstraZeneca the front-runner for Kenya which can be stored within normal refrigeration. The vaccine is also being tested locally though still in the early stages.

But for the Oxford University vaccine also called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19; Kenyans may have to wait for unknown period as the developers are still preparing to apply for emergency use.

An approval of the Oxford vaccine especially by the European Medicines Agency, based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands is important for Kenya because it works closely with the WHO.

A WHO approval may make the registration process quicker for Kenya as it may not have to do its own safety and efficacy assessments.

Otherwise, Kenya and the COVAX Facility are open to engage with other Covid-19 vaccine developers, including Russia and China.

Related Topics
Covid-19 vaccine Dr Collins Tabu COVAX
Previous Article
Blood pressure drugs can manage Covid-19, study shows
Next Article
Tale of dead son and fake Covid-19 certificate

Top Stories

Latest Stories

Tale of dead son and fake Covid-19 certificate
Health & Science - By Kamore Maina

Covid-19: 548 more test positive as over 1,000 patients recover
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

Delegates assess impact of Covid-19 on Universal Health Coverage
Health & Science - By Fredrick Obura

Covid-19 vaccine dilemma as ministry says it has 'strategies' in place
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

MPs grill director of firm awarded Sh4b Kemsa tender
Health & Science - By Grace Ng'ang'a

NHIF boss: All bills waived for medics admitted in government hospitals for Covid
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Over 100 Covid-19 deaths in December alone
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Youth believe God will protect them from Covid-19
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa and Anyango Otieno

Kenya misses out in key Covid 19 vaccine report
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Support independent journalism
×
Log in
Support independent journalism
Create an account    Forgot Password
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in