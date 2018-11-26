survey
Marie Stopes suspends abortion services

By Anyango Otieno | Published Mon, November 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated November 25th 2018 at 23:41 GMT +3

A reproductive services provider says it will continue operating despite a medical board suspending abortions in its clinics.

ALSO READ: Decision to abort or not rests with women

Marie Stopes Kenya last Friday confirmed that it had suspended safe abortion services at the request of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board.

Marie Stopes Kenya Country Director Dana Tilson, in a statement, however, clarified that all the clinics countrywide remain open and continue to provide essential family planning, maternal health and general medical services.

She added that Marie Stopes Kenya was working with the relevant Government agencies to resolve issues raised.

“Wherever we work, Marie Stopes International respects and complies with national laws and regulations governing abortions,” the statement read.

The move to suspend abortion services comes after CitizenGO, a lobby group, raised complaints over operations at Marie Stopes clinics. Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua also raised concerns over adverts by the clinics that were being run on radio stations.  

