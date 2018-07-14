NGOs linked to use of banned abortion drug Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Health

Universal health care plan rolls out next month

By Graham Kajilwa | Published Sat, July 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 13th 2018 at 23:57 GMT +3
Stethoscope

In summary

  • Sh3.2 million to benefit in first phase of UHC roll out

At least 3.2 million Kenyans in four counties will be the first beneficiaries of a new health package being developed by the Government.

The health benefit package, under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme is expected to be ready by early next month, and will probably contain a review of the current programmes being accessed by Kenyans. This new package is in line with a Gazette notice dated June 8 by Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki that unveiled a 17-member panel mandated to come up with the new package in 60 days.

ALSO READ: 9 mistakes we make when buying insurance policies

The panel is chaired Prof Gilbert Kokwaro, who said all Kenyans should have access to the new package before 2022.

The 3.2 million beneficiaries will come from Kisumu, Isiolo, Nyeri and Machakos counties.

Kariuki said the decision to pilot the programme in these counties was evidence-based on disease burden in the areas.

For Kisumu, it is because it leads in the high number of infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, while Machakos hospital visits are mostly because of accidents and injuries. Nyeri is leading in cases of non-communicable diseases, especially diabetes, and Isiolo is meant to see how the package will work among the nomadic population, said the CS.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

“Piloting the package in a controlled population ensures less chances of failure and we can minimise the risks when the programme will later be scaled up to the whole population,” she said.

Kariuki said Kenya is bench-marking with countries such as Ethiopia and Rwanda where UHC has worked.

“UHC has to work. We have seen increased political commitment. We do not desire for Kenyans to be forced to sell assets in order to pay their medical bills,” said the CS.  

ALSO READ: Insurers face tough times as profits plummet 64 per cent

RELATED TOPICS:
Universal health care plan
Universal Health Coverage
UHC
Insurance

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Prospects dim for general insurers

Prospects dim for general insurers

New law could see brokers close shop

New law could see brokers close shop

Proposed insurance industry taxes deepen woes for firms

Proposed insurance industry taxes deepen woes for firms

Jubilee to split as new rules kick in

Jubilee to split as new rules kick in

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited