First and successful brain surgery at Kapenguria hospital, West Pokot

| Published Thu, July 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 4th 2018 at 21:19 GMT +3

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo (centre), Dr Karuri Maina (left) and other county officials visit Marvin Odhiambo after he underwent a successful brain surgery. [Peter Ochieng', Standard]

The Kapenguria County Referral Hospital marked a major milestone after doctors conducted the first brain surgery.

The procedure was done on a 21-year-old patient who was involved in a road accident on Friday last week in Makutano township.

According to the lead consultant surgeon Karuri Maina, the five-hour operation was performed on Marvin Odhiambo by a team of 12 specialists from the county.

The man had been hit from behind by a lorry while riding on a boda boda on his way home. He was admitted to the referral hospital before being transferred to Kitale for a CT scan.

The patient was examined by a doctor who recommended surgery. The medics in Kapenguria then requested for the patient to be taken back to the facility for the procedure.

Dr Karuri noted that the patient was out of danger and was recuperating well at the hospital.

“When the patient was brought to hospital, he was bleeding a lot and there was a clot in the brain. We had no option but to conduct brain surgery, which turned out to be successful,” he said.

Odhiambo’s father, Mr Ibrahim Matende, said that after the accident he lost hope his son would survive because he was unable to walk, talk or eat.

“I am delighted to see my son recognising people and responding positively to treatment. We thank the team of 12 doctors who conducted the surgery on Monday night,” said Matende.

Karuri encouraged patients to visit the hospital because it offered superior heath services. He, however, observed there was need to improve on the facility’s human resources.

He also advised local leaders to avoid politicising health matters, saying that they could only improve facilities in the referral hospital if they were united.

Governor John Lonyangapuo, who led medics and other county officials on a tour of the hospital, hailed the successful surgery and pledged that the county would spend more on health to ensure similar milestones are achieved in future.

The governor praised devolution as a success story in marginalised counties and urged the national government to grant counties more funds to enable doctors further their studies and sharpen their skills.