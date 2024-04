The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has directed outlets countrywide to stop the distribution of Benylin, a popular brand of children's cough syrup.

Benylin is a product of South African-based pharmaceutical company, Johnson and Johnson.

In a statement by Pharmacy Board, Chief Executive Fred Siyoi said the drug is under scrutiny over its safety and suitability for the Kenyan market.

The board says the decision was reached at after its Nigerian counterpart recalled the drug over safety issues.