Skin to skin care that saves newborn babies Next Story
The man who saved thousands of people from HIV Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Health

160 Kenyans infected with HIV daily at the Coast

By Mkamburi Mwawasi | Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 20:24 GMT +3

Some 160 people get infected with HIV daily at the Coast, according to the National Aids Control Council.

A report by the council showed that youths aged between 18 and 24 years were the most affected.

Boda Boda riders and homosexuals are also leading in the newest HIV infections, the survey shows.

National Aids Control Council Coast Coordinator Julius Koome attributed the trend to unprotected sex.

Annually, the region records 61,000 new infections, he added. “The statistics are so worrying. We are finding measures to prevent new infections,” he said.

Mr Koome added that new infrastructural projects in the region and drug abuse were partly to blame.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

And Kenya Police Aids Control Unit service prevention officer Agnes Irungu said new infections had reduced among officers.

RELATED TOPICS:
national aids control council
hiv/aids
Coast region

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Health

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited