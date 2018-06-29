160 Kenyans infected with HIV daily at the Coast

| Published Fri, June 29th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 28th 2018 at 20:24 GMT +3

Some 160 people get infected with HIV daily at the Coast, according to the National Aids Control Council.

A report by the council showed that youths aged between 18 and 24 years were the most affected.

Boda Boda riders and homosexuals are also leading in the newest HIV infections, the survey shows.

National Aids Control Council Coast Coordinator Julius Koome attributed the trend to unprotected sex.

Annually, the region records 61,000 new infections, he added. “The statistics are so worrying. We are finding measures to prevent new infections,” he said.

Mr Koome added that new infrastructural projects in the region and drug abuse were partly to blame.

And Kenya Police Aids Control Unit service prevention officer Agnes Irungu said new infections had reduced among officers.