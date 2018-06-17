Doctor shot in Kisumu by unknown assailants

| Published Sun, June 17th 2018 at 08:53, Updated June 17th 2018 at 08:59 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the shooting of a medical doctor at a bar along the Kisumu-Busia highway on Friday night.

Peter Odada, a doctor with Kenya Medical Research Institute, was shot after assailants tried to break into the home of surgeon Otieno Obondi.

According to Kisumu West OCPD Wilston Mwakio, the thugs stormed the bar at midnight.

“We impounded a motorbike that ferried the suspects. No arrests has been made,” said Mwakio.

He said the medic was taken to Aga Khan Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The police chief appealed to residents to share with them information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

