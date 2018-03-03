Family claims kin died after KNH brain surgery mishap

| Published Sat, March 3rd 2018 at 21:44, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3

A family has claimed that their kin who should have undergone brain surgery died after the shocking mix-up conspired with fate to deny him the life saving procedure at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi.

Angelos Miano Muthee, a second year Bachelor of Commerce student at the University of Nairobi lay in his hospital bed even as his family pleaded with nurses to have him attended to, while just a few metres away, the doctors were busy opening the skull of a patient who should not have gone under the scalpel.

The family claims that after doctors realised they had done a mistake, they did not own up, but instead took the family round in circles, failing to give an explanation why their kin did not undergo the surgery.

By the time the mistake was discovered, Angelos' condition had deteriorated and his chances of survival significantly diminished.

The second year student at University of Nairobi, whose body was transferred from Nairobi to Cherangany Nursing home in Kitale on Friday, was involved in an accident on University Way on Monday last week and was taken to the referral hospital by a Good Samaritan.

Although doctors initially put him on medication, a decision was made two days later to remove a clot in his brain marking the horrifying exposure of medical negligence that has seen the suspension of KNH Chief Executive Lilly Koros.

“I had just returned from work when I received a call informing me that my son had been knocked down by a rider and they were looking for an ambulance to take him to hospital,” Angelos' father, James Muthee Miano told Sunday Standard at Kitale Farm Prison where he works, Saturday.

His account however conflicts with the official Government position on the matter. Health CS Sicily Kariuki on Friday said both the patients were safe. She said they visited them at the hospital.

However, no family had come out openly to claim the two men were related to them until the Muthees showed up.

One of Angelos' friends and class mate, Caleb Munyasya was among the first to arrive at the hospital after getting news of the accident.



“When I reached the hospital, I found that he had already undergone a head scan. The doctor said he had a moderate head injury. They put him on medication,” he said.

The decision to operate on Angelos, 25, according to the family was made after his situation deterioriated. A scan was done on Thursday and surgery scheduled for the following day. His father signed consent forms.

But it would be a long wait to save Angelos' life. Friday passed. Saturday passed and so did Sunday.

“The nurses prepared my son, changed the clothes and even put a ribbon bearing his name on the hand and we expected them to take him to the theatre. For three days, they dilly-dallied and promising us that the operation will be conducted anytime,” Muthee said during the interview.

“We kept on asking why there was no progress, but nothing was forthcoming,” he said. On the fourth day, Muthee said four surgeons came to the room and requested to speak to the family members at a conference room.

Despite insisting that their son be put on a life support machine, the doctors opposed the idea saying that the treatment will be costly.

“I told them that we are not worried about the cost. Our problem was to have our son treated and recover and this is when they told us that the brain was seriously damaged and cannot be reversed and that operating him will cause more damages” he said.

With the benefit of hindsight, the family now says they understand why doctors changed the patient’s prognosis all over sudden and why there was no explanation on why the surgery was abandoned.

They are asking questions on why they were kept waiting for four days, yet consent forms had been signed.

And to them, there is only one explanation: At the exact moment their son was meant to be operated a wrong patient was wheeled into the theatre and by the time the error was discovered several hours later, it was too late to operate Angelos.

“I questioned them why they had changed their mind to operate my son but what they gave me unjustified reasons and their explanations could not add up,” Muthee said.

“We were surprised because the first doctor had recommended surgery. Here was another one coming two days later and saying surgery is not possible because the brain is damaged and the hospital can do nothing about. Why would two doctors reading the same scan give contradictory opinions?” asked Philip Kahuha, family friend who was at the hospital.

After several hours arguing with the doctors, Muthee said they promised to take their son to theatre the next morning.

“I left the hospital with a lot of hope that my son will be finally be operated on but at about 8.30pm I received a call from the hospital that his condition had deteriorated,” he added.

After arriving at the ward, Muthee was shocked when he found that the feeding tube that was inserted in Angelos nose had been removed.

“Immediately I arrived at the ward, the doctors stopped the supporting machine and said the heart is not beating and my son is no more. They told me to go back home and return in the morning.”

“There is no doubt that the surgery mix up was connected to my son. How can a doctor conduct an operation without checking the name of the patient and the contents in the file?” He posed.

On Saturday, the family was seeking answers on circumstances that led to the death of their son.

“We want the KNH management to tell us why they prepared our son for surgery and failed to perform the surgery. From what I saw there is high level of professional negligence,” Muthee said.

Angelos's mother Naomi Njeru said her son died as a result of doctors failing to give him proper medical attention saying the death as a big blow to the family.

“He was the promising son. We had hope on him and his death has dealt us a big blow,” Njeru mourned.

At the couple’s house hundreds of relatives and Muthee’s colleagues arrived to condole with them.