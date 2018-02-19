NHIF beneficiaries to access medical services in one month after registration

| Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 00:04 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

More than 4,500 beneficiaries of the medical cover funded by the county government will have their National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cards activated within a month.

Towards this end, a Memorandum of Understanding between Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi and the NHIF CEO Geoffrey Mwangi was signed in Nanyuki on Wednesday.

The county government targets to enroll 25,000 poor households on medical insurance in its effort to achieve universal health care.

“Of 110,000 households 33,000 are vulnerable and we will pay monthly payment of Sh500 for the medical cover,” said Muriithi.

The two also agreed to have 37 more health facilities accredited to NHIF increasing the number to 44 from the existing seven.