My bestie’s girlfriend flirts with everyone, is that a red flag?

Going out with beautiful people is risky, and their relationships do often end badly (Photo: Gemini)

Hi Chris!

My male bestie’s going out with the most stunning girl and naturally I’m happy for him. But I’ve noticed that she flirts with anyone, and means it!

Should I be worried for my friend? Are beautiful partners risky? What if I found myself with a really good-looking guy?

Stunning People

Chris says,

Hi Stunning People!

Going out with beautiful people is risky, and their relationships do often end badly. Think how stunning-looking actors and singers split up more often than the rest of us.

That’s because beautiful people tend to spend most of their time around other beautiful people, so they often feel their partners are less attractive, no matter how lovely they really are.

Beautiful people are also exposed to more temptation because people admire them. And so they tend to flirt more.

All that amorous attention also means that they’re less likely to work on their relationship skills, because if they fall out with a partner, there’s always someone else to take their place!

The rest of us work harder to keep our partners happy because we suspect that if they left, we’d struggle to find another.

Our brains are also programmed to believe that attractive people have other advantages. Like we think a beautiful friend’s more honest than they really are, just because of their appearance.

That even works in the courts, where physically attractive defendants tend to be convicted less often than the rest of us!

And you’re also right to worry about good-looking guys. Because choosing to date someone just because they look nice is always going to be a risky business.

Worse still, if you only go by looks when you’re choosing a marriage partner, then you’re also likely to have a hard time in the long term.

A happy marriage is about much more than a pretty face, and success depends on a whole raft of skills, which aren’t related in any way to attractiveness!

So remember the saying about beauty only being skin deep, and look for a new boyfriend’s deeper charms.

All the best,

Chris