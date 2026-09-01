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Am I too picky or have I simply not met the right man?

Relationships
 By Chris Hart | 5 hours from now  | 2 Min read
 And what about deciding whether you want to get married?    (Photo: Gemini AI)                              

Hi Chris!

I meet some very attractive, masculine and successful men, but have never felt convinced that any of them were right for me. Or even whether I ever really want to get married!

However, do women decide things like that?

Deciding

Hi Deciding!

You’re attracted to those successful, masculine men because those preferences were programmed into our subconscious long ago, when the world was a simpler and tougher place. They’re all about spotting a man who’s able and willing to protect you and your children.

That’s why you instinctively fall for signs that a man will be useful in a fight. Like big pecs and lots of courage!

But life’s more complicated these days, and that makes it harder to be sure you’re choosing the right guy.

Our ancestors grew up in smaller communities and knew everything there was to know about everyone else. Nowadays we meet many more people, but know far less about them. Which means it’s easier to make mistakes.

So you have to develop really good dating skills in order to separate the sheep from the goats, and to be sure that a potential partner has values that match yours.

So the reason why you’re feeling uncertain about the guys you’re meeting is that those skills are telling you that you haven’t met the right guy yet.

And what about deciding whether you want to get married?

You’re only ready to marry if you really like being in a serious relationship, get angry when a man doesn’t show the same commitment to dating as you do, don’t like the idea of a relationship ending, are good at solving disputes, feel lonely after an argument and quickly make up, don’t worry about the possibility of someone leaving you, and don’t mind your partner wanting to talk, even when you’re busy.

Not you? Then you’re not ready yet, and probably feel hemmed in by anything more than a casual romance. So for now, just go on having fun with all those macho men.

Until one day, you’ll realise you’re finally ready to settle down!

All the best,

Chris

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