Can sharing secrets make love stronger?

The way a partner responds to a secret determines how trust develops (Photo: Gemini)

Sharing a secret with a romantic partner can foster intimacy because disclosure signifies trust.

According to consultant psychologist James Bosse, intimacy develops when vulnerability is met with empathy and acceptance. Sharing something with a partner that you don’t share with others can make you feel trusted and valued.

“This can help reduce anxiety, tolerate the fear of rejection and process emotions that are associated with vulnerability,” he says.

He explains that being trusted with someone’s secret can create a sense of significance, belonging, relief and mutual connection. However, disclosure comes with the responsibility of protecting the other person’s vulnerability.

Vulnerability allows partners to see each other’s fears, beliefs and insecurities. This can strengthen emotional intimacy and deeper attachment, making people feel more emotionally anchored to their partners.

Sharing fears, dreams, insecurities and meaningful experiences can deepen intimacy. Deception, on the other hand, can undermine trust and emotional security.

“Revealing something that has been kept hidden can be frightening and intimate because there is always the fear that a partner may see them differently. Disclosure also means giving up some control over how a partner perceives them,” James says.

The way a partner responds to a secret determines how trust develops. If a partner uses a secret against someone during an argument, the person can be less willing to open up again.

James discourages sharing too much too soon since it can cause emotional overwhelm or a false sense of closeness. Maintaining healthy boundaries and individuality can strengthen intimacy. Partners do not have to tell each other everything.

“Some people may struggle to reveal their secrets even when they deeply trust their partners. Vulnerability has limits, and people may only disclose what they feel emotionally prepared to share,” he says.

He says that couples can nurture a safer environment for vulnerability through acceptance, respect, predictability and confidentiality. For instance, thanking a partner for sharing something personal can help them feel safe enough to open up again.

“Sharing secrets can also create emotional dependency if one partner becomes the other’s primary or only source of emotional regulation and reassurance,” he says.

When a secret is met with judgement, intimacy can suffer. The person who disclosed it may withdraw, experience increased shame and feel less psychologically safe in the relationship.