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Three things I wish I knew before becoming a mum

By Jael Wakesho | Sep. 3, 2026
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Looking back, the experience was worthwhile (Photo: Chat GPT)        

Becoming a mum is like stepping into a new world filled with tiny socks, onesies, midnight cries and endless love. Looking back, there are three fun but hard truths I wish I had known before becoming a mum. Regardless, they made the experience worthwhile.

The first is that breastfeeding may be natural, but it is also a learning curve, almost like a task you have to master. Everyone will tell you, “It is natural, you will manage.” But latching can feel like solving a puzzle with a crying teacher. It was one of the most surreal moments of my life, and nothing could have prepared me for it. Could it be that I simply did not pay attention when the midwife was briefing me about the dos and don’ts of breastfeeding? I cannot quite remember.

My milk did not come for the first two days postpartum, while my newborn could not care less that I was figuring things out. He wanted food, and he cried. Do not even get me started on colostrum.

My big sister had to come and help me. She taught me how to hold my newborn and position him properly so he could latch onto the nipple. I never could have imagined it. The pain was immense, and I nursed with cracked nipples.

The second truth is that sleep is a luxury, but naps are your best friend. Before the baby arrived, I assumed my sleep routine would remain more or less the same. Reality? My baby’s tummy did not know it was nighttime.

My advice is simple: nap when the baby naps. Let the cooking wait. Thankfully, I had a little domestic help, so I delegated most of the household chores, such as cooking and cleaning, to her.

Visitors also became part of my postpartum survival. Relatives and friends would stop by with gifts and well wishes, and those short 20-minute interactions reassured me that I still existed outside my identity as a new mum. I did not feel alone.

The third truth is that your village, and especially your family, is your superpower. African culture has long embraced the idea that it takes a village to raise a child, and I used that village. My relatives were a huge help.

Looking back, the experience was worthwhile. Now I know that what matters most is having a healthy, happy mum, a healthy, well-fed baby and a heart full of love.

To any new mum reading this, I assure you: you are doing great!

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