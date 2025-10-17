×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Ten male besties Kenyan women keep

Living
 By Silas Nyamweya | 7 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Ten male besties Kenyan women keep
 Ten male besties Kenyan women keep (Photo: iStock)

Most Kenyan men never quite believe when a woman says, “He’s just a friend.” Their scepticism is often justified. Beneath the surface of such harmless claims sometimes lies mischief, emotional entanglement or plain opportunism. Some of these “friends” are secret lovers, others saviours in times of need, stress relievers, or gossip partners with benefits. Here are ten types of funny male besties Kenyan women keep.

1. The secret lover

He is her undercover flame disguised as a “friend”. If you grow suspicious about their chemistry or late-night meet-ups, she will swiftly dismiss you as insecure. Yet behind closed doors, their friendship might be far more intimate than she admits. When questioned, she will defend him passionately, perhaps a little too passionately.

2. The protective brother

He calls her “sis”, but behaves more like a jealous boyfriend. He fights off any man who dares to say hello or text her “hi”, insisting he is just looking out for her. But when she starts showing interest in someone else, his spiritual peace evaporates. You might hear him mutter, “Huyu mtu anakaa gangster,” his coded way of saying, “I don’t like this one.”

3. The saviour or M-Pesa dude

This bestie doubles as her emergency fund, her personal ATM. She may not be into him, only remembering him when in crisis, often starting with, “Aki, just 500 till the end month.” Of course, “end month” never comes. He sends the cash with a hopeful heart, praying that each transaction buys him promotion from the brother zone to the boyfriend zone.

4. The stress reliever

When home life gets chaotic or her partner causes drama, this is the man she calls. Their chemistry is effortless, and she feels safer venting to him than to her actual partner. He listens patiently, offers comfort, and sometimes, just maybe, the comfort goes a little too far.

5. The gossip partner

He knows every tea before X does. He claims to hate gossip but always starts with, “I don’t like gossip, but…” before launching into a full-blown soap opera recap. He knows who the pastor’s wife is visiting, which man anagongewa mtaani, and what is happening kwa plot. For the woman craving updates on neighbourhood scandals, he is the plug.

6. The workmate in quotes

He calls at odd hours, and when questioned, she insists, “He’s just a colleague.” Yet he is the first to notice if she misses work and the first to check in “just to see if you are okay.” Over time, his concern feels a little too personal. It is only a matter of time before “colleague” becomes something else entirely.

7. Mr Adviser

He is the all-knowing confidant, her Dr Phil of Nairobi. She consults him on everything from relationship woes to investment plans. If he says her boyfriend isn’t good enough, she believes him without question. When she receives her chama payout or loan, he is the first to propose how she should spend it. He may sound wise, but his advice often comes with unspoken motives.

8. The ex who never left

They broke up, but he never really went away. He still sends memes, checks in randomly, and offers “emotional support”. Their connection lingers in the grey zone between nostalgia and unfinished business. Ask her about it and she’ll shrug, “Aah, huyu ex sijui anataka nini kwangu.” Yet deep down, she knows exactly what he wants.

9. The prayer partner

It starts with Bible study and ends with “Goodnight, babe. God bless.” He insists it is all spiritual, but his fasts seem to include prayers for her love. He invites her to Friday Keshas, midweek fellowships and Katoloni fasts. Their prayer sessions last longer than most relationships, and sometimes feel more romantic than religious.

10. The technician

He fixes her phone, installs apps, and updates her Wi-Fi, but can’t delete himself from her life. He is a call away whenever she says, “My laptop is acting up.” He works for free, hoping she will see him as more than tech support.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Ten male besties Kenyan women keep
Ten male besties Kenyan women keep
Next article
Turning pain into hope amid breast cancer diagnosis
Turning pain into hope amid breast cancer diagnosis
.

Similar Articles

The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift's glittering reinvention
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 14, 2025
The Life of a Showgirl: Taylor Swift's glittering reinvention
Build a strong financial safety net for emergencies today
By Anjellah Owino Oct. 14, 2025
Build a strong financial safety net for emergencies today
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies at 79
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 12, 2025
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies at 79
.

Latest Articles

It's never too late to start living a healthier, happier life
It's never too late to start living a healthier, happier life
Wellness
By Dr Alfred Murage
4h ago
'Slow fade' is worse than ghosting in relationships
Relationships
By Ann Wairimu
5h ago
Ten male besties Kenyan women keep
Living
By Silas Nyamweya
5h ago
Teaching kids to choose the right company early
Parenting
By Timo Muthuri
Oct. 16, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Modern trailblazer: From corporate life to mountain peaks
By Peter Muiruri Oct. 11, 2025
Modern trailblazer: From corporate life to mountain peaks
>Just Charlene: The President's daughter charting own path
By Ronald Kipruto Oct. 10, 2025
Just Charlene: The President's daughter charting own path
>Dining Kenyan-style: Ten waiters who'll make or ruin your day
By Silas Nyamweya Oct. 10, 2025
Dining Kenyan-style: Ten waiters who'll make or ruin your day
>Creating the perfect retro futuristic rave at home
By Timo Muthuri Oct. 9, 2025
Creating the perfect retro futuristic rave at home
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved