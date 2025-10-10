Just Charlene: The President’s daughter charting own path

Charlene Ruto, a graduate of Communications from Daystar University, says she is passionate about supporting young people to find their footing in life and will do everything within her power to achieve that.

Kindly give us a brief insight into who Charlene is.Charlene is an ordinary girl in an extraordinary space, a young woman who is extremely passionate about young people and supporting them in all arenas of their lives with the space and platform she has.

Which university did you attend, and what did you study?I studied Communication at Daystar University, majoring in Public Relations and Print Media.

Favourite and worst units on campus?My favourite unit was definitely public speaking; I loved it so much that the next semester I volunteered to assist the lecturer in class. My most challenging unit was Economics. Wah! I sweated. It taught me resilience and consistency because I studied hard to understand the concepts and make sure I passed.

Who was your best/worst lecturer?I don’t remember the name of my best lecturer or the course he taught me, but it was the lecturer who rubber-stamped my timekeeping nature. His class was on Wednesdays at 8 a.m., and he would not allow you into class if you were even one minute late. I saw it happen to others, but never thought I would be five minutes late. No matter how much I begged, he did not allow me in. I was always 30 minutes early for that class from then on.

Are you currently doing what you studied for in university?I would say yes and no. Yes, because I am invited to speak both nationally and globally on different platforms, a skill I gained through my course. But my favourite is when I get to speak with young people kwa ground! And no, because, well, I should have become a journalist or comms professional.

How was campus life generally?It was fun and fulfilling! I made lifelong friends, enjoyed myself, discovered who I really was, and got good grades at the end of it all!

How did you make money while on campus?(Laughs) … You want Kenyans to finish me! I stick to my story because it is my truth… I sold smokies and kachumbari from my room in DUPA, meeting the needs of those who did not want to walk all the way to the school canteen for the treat. By the way, any business that offers convenience is very attractive to Kenyans.I really regret that I didn’t start a printing business. That one would have made me really good money because people used to finish their assignments late at night and had to wake up in the morning to go to the computer lab to print, yet it opened at the same time classes were starting. I would have given students the luxury of printing their assignments overnight so that they don’t have to hustle a lot in the morning.

How was your dating life on campus?My dating life on campus was quite an experience. I dated one person; he was quite the catch according to me, but it didn’t go the way I thought it should have…

What do you think of campus relationships?Campus is more a time of self-discovery and knowing what this world has to offer. I recommend that one should socialise and make friends first before specialising.

Where did you hang out on weekends?At home or in the counties. In my recent post on social media, I indicated how Kenya is my favourite travel destination, and I love to travel. When I have had a hectic week, I just like to chill at home. I also take time to check on my family and friends.

What did you do with your free time?Dance! I was part of a dance crew when I was younger (story for another day), but at times, I just put on music and danced. I also love watching the sunrise and sunset.

Classmates you will never forget?Nka. She is a beautiful soul.

How has life changed since becoming the first daughter? Any challenges?Yes. Being the President’s daughter (or one of them, because I have four sisters) is quite challenging. My father has been in politics since I was three years old, but this change was quite something. Maybe because it happened around the same time I started pursuing my purpose and passion.When people see me, it is always, “Tell your father this, tell your father that,” but like any daughter, all I want to tell my father when I see him is ask him how his day was and share stories. If I am in the room, it is for me and for the young people, not as a messenger to the President. He has a whole team that supports him in that. Just take me as I am and as I come, as Charlene. I am my own person with my own dreams and goals, and I am out to achieve them!

We understand you have a beekeeping project. How did you get into farming?My family has always been in farming. Every Easter and Christmas, my parents would take my siblings and me to the farm. But my specific passion for beekeeping developed during COVID-19 when I was at the farm more. I love seeing the gaps in something, and I noticed that was one of the areas we could do better, so I pursued it!

You are also passionate about the youth. Tell us about some of the key projects you have worked on or are currently working on.‘Wah!’ We will need another column for this. But after spending two years with young people, meeting them, learning about them, attending their events, we launched our Transformative Leadership Conversations programme this year.

What should we expect from Charlene? Probably join active politics in the future?(Laughs) I love this question because it is always asked without fail! I do not know about the future, but I do know that as long as the young people are in it, I will be happy!