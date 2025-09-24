×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Ten freshers you'll meet in campus

Living
 By Silas Nyamweya | 3 hours from now  | 3 Min read
Ten freshers you’ll meet in campus
 Ten freshers you’ll meet in campus (Photo: iStock)

For many students, joining university is always an exciting milestone. It marks the transition from secondary school to a new world of freedom, independence and responsibility. For freshers, the first few months on campus are filled with discoveries, adventures and inevitable challenges. Some take their studies seriously, others revel in social life, while many are simply learning to balance both. 

Here are 10 familiar characters you will almost certainly encounter among first-year university students in Kenya.

1. The lost and confused chap

He looks bewildered from the moment he steps onto campus. He struggles to find lecture halls, has no idea how to register units, and often ends up in the wrong hostel. You will hear him constantly asking for directions, and on occasion, he might even be found in the wrong lecture hall after taking a wrong turn.

2. The mjuaji

Unlike the lost chap, this one behaves like a know-it-all. Strangely, despite being just a week old on campus, he seems to know everyone and everything. He is quick to tell other freshers where the canteen is, which lecturer teaches what, and how to navigate campus life. 

3. The serious, academically focused fresher

She has one mission: to study diligently, graduate and make her parents proud. She detests men like plague and doesn’t welcome any advances from the opposite sex, regardless of the intention. She dedicates most of her time to the library or revision. Her strong commitment to academics often sees her elected as class representative.

4. The quiet introvert

Reserved and shy, he speaks only when spoken to and spends most of his time alone. He skips social events, preferring the corner of a lecture hall or the solitude of his room. It usually takes him a long time to open up and build friendships.

5. The social butterfly

Outgoing and charming, she makes friends effortlessly. She knows people in every hostel, club and class, and is always laughing, chatting and connecting with others. While some may dismiss her as not serious, many admire her warm personality. For her, campus life is about people and relationships.

6. The overexcited fresher

For this student, everything about campus life is thrilling—new friends, parties, lecturers, even the library. She joins every club and floods her social media with daily updates about her life in campus. However, the initial excitement gradually fades as reality sets in.

7. The homesick fresher

Though physically on campus, her heart remains at home. She calls her mother several times a day, often in tears, sharing stories of new experiences, challenges and financial struggles. Adjusting to life without her family nearby proves a daunting task.

8. The hustler fresher

Business-minded and resourceful, this fresher quickly spots opportunities to make money. From selling snacks and clothes to offering services, such as photocopying or airtime, she relies less on pocket money and more on her entrepreneurial drive. For her, university is both a place to study and to build a financial future.

9. The relationship fresher

Barely settled, she dives straight into the world of romance. Within her first week, she has a boyfriend—or even a “mubaba”—not just for companionship, but often, financial support. She may move in with her partner almost immediately. Her campus experience revolves around love stories, break-ups and reconciliations.

10. The Fashionista

Determined to stand out, she treats campus like her personal runway. Dressed in the latest styles with matching shoes, hairstyles and accessories, she is always selfie-ready. Her social media shines with her outfits of the day. For her, looks often outweighs academics.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Ten freshers you'll meet in campus
Ten freshers you'll meet in campus
Next article
Shattered childhoods, unbroken voices: The relentless fight against defilement
Shattered childhoods, unbroken voices: The relentless fight against defilement
.

Similar Articles

Drama overshadows Miss International Queen 2025 as contestants snub winner
By Fay Ngina 21h ago
Drama overshadows Miss International Queen 2025 as contestants snub winner
Ten money taboos to challenge
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 23, 2025
Ten money taboos to challenge
Build a successful chama with friends
By Esther Muchene Sep. 20, 2025
Build a successful chama with friends
.

Latest Articles

Ten freshers you'll meet in campus
Ten freshers you'll meet in campus
Living
By Silas Nyamweya
1h ago
Shattered childhoods, unbroken voices: The relentless fight against defilement
Living
By Manuel Ntoyai
1h ago
Snoring can wreck your sleep and health, here's how to fight back
Health
By Ryan Kerubo
2h ago
Solitude isn't always a red flag
Wellness
By Esther Muchene
2h ago
.

Recommended Articles

>Quincy Icon: From IT student to turning songs into viral moves
By Ronald Kipruto Sep. 19, 2025
Quincy Icon: From IT student to turning songs into viral moves
>Ten types of tailors Kenyans know too well
By Silas Nyamweya Sep. 19, 2025
Ten types of tailors Kenyans know too well
>Why more adults are losing sleep, turning to drugs
By Esther Dianah Sep. 18, 2025
Why more adults are losing sleep, turning to drugs
>Signs you are good with money
By Anjellah Owino Sep. 17, 2025
Signs you are good with money
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved