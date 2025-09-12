×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Prepare, impress and stand out for that job interview

Career Tips
 By Esther Muchene | 8 hours from now  | 2 Min read
Prepare, impress and stand out for that job interview
 Prepare, impress and stand out for that job interview (Photo: iStock)

You’ve finally received the interview invitation email you’ve been waiting for and you can barely contain your excitement. But then the excitement wears off and you realise that you haven’t overcome the biggest hurdle yet: the interview itself.

Here are some practical steps to help you make a lasting impression and increase your chances of securing the job:

Research the company

This should be a no-brainer. Before the interview, explore the company’s website, social media and recent news in depth. Understand its mission, values, and culture. This shows genuine interest and helps you tailor your responses to align with the company’s core values.

Understand the role

Go back and carefully review the job description. Identify the key responsibilities and required skills. Then, reflect on your personal experiences that align with these. Be prepared to explain how you can contribute to the team and overcome potential challenges.

Practise answering common interview questions

While you can’t predict every question, there are some that almost always come up. For example, ‘Tell me about yourself’, ‘What are your strengths and weaknesses?’ and ‘Why should we hire you?’ Research the best responses online and tailor your answers, but avoid sounding rehearsed. It’s important to be authentic.

Dress appropriately

Whether the interview is in person or virtual, consider the company’s culture when choosing what to wear. If you’re unsure, opt for professional attire. For virtual interviews, make sure your background is tidy and clutter-free, and that you are in a quiet place with good lighting.

Ask questions

Don’t let your excitement or anxiety stop you from doing this. When the interviewer asks if you have any questions, don’t miss this opportunity. Ask about team dynamics, growth opportunities, and what success looks like in that particular role. This signals genuine interest and helps you assess whether the job is the right fit for you, which is important because it may not always be the case.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Next article
Prepare, impress and stand out for that job interview
Prepare, impress and stand out for that job interview
Next article
How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
How to balance your full-time job and side hustle
.

Similar Articles

Maintain a conducive work environment with colleagues
By Stephany Ogondo Aug. 16, 2025
Maintain a conducive work environment with colleagues
How to confidently ask for a raise and get it
By Anjellah Owino Aug. 12, 2025
How to confidently ask for a raise and get it
Ann Wangui: Honesty is the currency of my import trade
By Silas Nyamweya Jul. 29, 2025
Ann Wangui: Honesty is the currency of my import trade
.

Latest Articles

Prepare, impress and stand out for that job interview
Prepare, impress and stand out for that job interview
Career Tips
By Esther Muchene
6h ago
Have you been left by your partner?
Relationships
By Esther Muchene
6h ago
Strategies for managing your digital wallet
Managing Your Money
By Anjellah Owino
Sep. 10, 2025
Navigating emotional overwhelm with strength and clarity
Wellness
By Timo Muthuri
Sep. 10, 2025
.

Recommended Articles

>Rebuilding your professional reputation after a toxic exit
By Esther Muchene Jul. 16, 2025
Rebuilding your professional reputation after a toxic exit
>How to stand out at work
By Esther Muchene Jun. 28, 2025
How to stand out at work
>Quitting without a plan B? How to pick yourself up
By Esther Muchene May. 31, 2025
Quitting without a plan B? How to pick yourself up
>How female entrepreneurs can scale small businesses
By Anjellah Owino May. 27, 2025
How female entrepreneurs can scale small businesses
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved