Prepare, impress and stand out for that job interview (Photo: iStock)

You’ve finally received the interview invitation email you’ve been waiting for and you can barely contain your excitement. But then the excitement wears off and you realise that you haven’t overcome the biggest hurdle yet: the interview itself.

Here are some practical steps to help you make a lasting impression and increase your chances of securing the job:

Research the company

This should be a no-brainer. Before the interview, explore the company’s website, social media and recent news in depth. Understand its mission, values, and culture. This shows genuine interest and helps you tailor your responses to align with the company’s core values.

Understand the role

Go back and carefully review the job description. Identify the key responsibilities and required skills. Then, reflect on your personal experiences that align with these. Be prepared to explain how you can contribute to the team and overcome potential challenges.

Practise answering common interview questions

While you can’t predict every question, there are some that almost always come up. For example, ‘Tell me about yourself’, ‘What are your strengths and weaknesses?’ and ‘Why should we hire you?’ Research the best responses online and tailor your answers, but avoid sounding rehearsed. It’s important to be authentic.

Dress appropriately

Whether the interview is in person or virtual, consider the company’s culture when choosing what to wear. If you’re unsure, opt for professional attire. For virtual interviews, make sure your background is tidy and clutter-free, and that you are in a quiet place with good lighting.

Ask questions

Don’t let your excitement or anxiety stop you from doing this. When the interviewer asks if you have any questions, don’t miss this opportunity. Ask about team dynamics, growth opportunities, and what success looks like in that particular role. This signals genuine interest and helps you assess whether the job is the right fit for you, which is important because it may not always be the case.