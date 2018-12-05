﻿ Five common checklist must-haves while planning a party : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Five common checklist must-haves while planning a party

user-avatar
By
Davis Muli

05th Dec 2018

ALSO READ: Stylish and comfortable: Six types of bras every girl must have

December is pretty much a busy, festive month. Parties are inevitable, for many, it is a time to wind up the year on a high. While attending a party is amazing, planning one can be hectic.

It takes time, creativity, and the ability to stay organized. Unless it’s a small gathering for family and friends, planning a party should be a structured process with carefully defined steps.

The following checklist should help keep you on track.

1. Pre-planned playlist

A party isn’t a party unless music is involved. Right? If the gathering is kind of a free-for-all as far as the soundtrack is concerned, be sure to include a good selection of general people-pleasing songs, a decent amount of your personal favs to add a touch of your own, and a share of fresh tracks.

2. Signature beverage

A signature beverage not only quenches your guests' thirst, but it also adds an extra personal touch to your party. In addition to purified water and an iced tea or other soft drink of choice, create a delicious punch or other big-batch beverage that will have your guests talking (in a good way).

ALSO READ: Pregnant homeless woman sleeping on sofa days before she's due

3. A Goodie Bag

If you have a reasonably small guest list, putting together a cute baggie of nice chocolates, inexpensive jewellery or some other roundup of goodies for everyone to leave with is a way to have your attendees leaving with a smile, while also offering them a token of thanks for helping make your day extra special.

4. At least one designated activity

Just like the drinks and the music, it is great to keep your guests entertained. Having at least some kind of activity breaks up the party a bit and adds a little extra dimension. Depending on the type of party you are hosting, find one designated activity.

5. Plenty of thematic décor

Décor is important on any occasion. It is your party's first impression - and as you know, first impressions are lasting. Don't hold back with your decorations.

ALSO READ: Is spending a week at home with your loved ones too much to ask?

SignUp For Newsletter

Get amazing content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily Newsletter.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke

Party Planning
Lifestyle
Living

Related Stories

Stylish and comfortable: Six types of bras every girl must have

Lady Speak

Stylish and comfortable: Six types of bras every girl must have

By Davis Muli

Pregnant homeless woman sleeping on sofa days before she's due

Readers Lounge

Pregnant homeless woman sleeping on sofa days before she's due

By Mirror

Is spending a week at home with your loved ones too much to ask?

Lady Speak

Is spending a week at home with your loved ones too much to ask?

By Beryl Itindi

Men, here are seven types of friend zone you are likely to be trapped in

Readers Lounge

Men, here are seven types of friend zone you are likely to be trapped in

By Davis Muli

Fed-up wife auctions off 'husband's hopes and dreams'

Readers Lounge

Fed-up wife auctions off 'husband's hopes and dreams'

By Mirror

Five easy ways of cutting onions without shedding tears

Readers Lounge

Five easy ways of cutting onions without shedding tears

By Davis Muli

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman