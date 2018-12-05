Five common checklist must-haves while planning a party

ALSO READ: Stylish and comfortable: Six types of bras every girl must have

December is pretty much a busy, festive month. Parties are inevitable, for many, it is a time to wind up the year on a high. While attending a party is amazing, planning one can be hectic.

It takes time, creativity, and the ability to stay organized. Unless it’s a small gathering for family and friends, planning a party should be a structured process with carefully defined steps.

The following checklist should help keep you on track.

1. Pre-planned playlist

A party isn’t a party unless music is involved. Right? If the gathering is kind of a free-for-all as far as the soundtrack is concerned, be sure to include a good selection of general people-pleasing songs, a decent amount of your personal favs to add a touch of your own, and a share of fresh tracks.

2. Signature beverage

A signature beverage not only quenches your guests' thirst, but it also adds an extra personal touch to your party. In addition to purified water and an iced tea or other soft drink of choice, create a delicious punch or other big-batch beverage that will have your guests talking (in a good way).

3. A Goodie Bag

If you have a reasonably small guest list, putting together a cute baggie of nice chocolates, inexpensive jewellery or some other roundup of goodies for everyone to leave with is a way to have your attendees leaving with a smile, while also offering them a token of thanks for helping make your day extra special.

4. At least one designated activity

Just like the drinks and the music, it is great to keep your guests entertained. Having at least some kind of activity breaks up the party a bit and adds a little extra dimension. Depending on the type of party you are hosting, find one designated activity.

5. Plenty of thematic décor

Décor is important on any occasion. It is your party's first impression - and as you know, first impressions are lasting. Don't hold back with your decorations.

