Sex with a person you love is breathtaking. Really intense. Making love to your partner is a passionate affair which is why if women analyze their partners closely during this 'steamy' moment, they can read a lot.

So how can you tell if he loves you by just what he doesn’t do in bed? Look out for the following tips:

1. Avoids eye contact

Eyes have a huge power to communicate feelings. You can look deep into a person’s heart through their eyes. When making love to you, he won’t just stare at the walls or out of the window waiting to finish off.

Rather, you will find him making the most of that moment. His emotions will travel to you without words. Just his eyes will speak the unsaid. If he doesn’t do that, my sister it is time to consider packing!

2. He doesn’t make love with you, he just has sex with you

There is a difference, of course, between sex and making love. If your guy is all about wham! Bam! Thank you! Then he might not be the kind of guy you want to marry.

He should be patient and kind and considerate of your needs, and he should not be racing against a ticking clock!

3. He doesn’t want to Cuddle

If after sex, he jumps out of bed and gets dressed to get on with his day, then you have the right to question his love for you.

Surely this has happened to you at least once in your life, and you know the sting it can leave behind when you are hoping to get some snuggle time in after sex.

If he doesn’t hang around and doesn’t want to hold you, he’s probably not the kind of guy you should marry.

4. He complains or whines if you make mistakes

A man who truly loves you won’t complain or whine if you make mistakes in the bed. You may not be a pro but if you try, he will appreciate and if you falter, he will laugh it out loud, hug you and let that pass.

An extremely loving guy will accept you with all your shortcomings and in fact, will encourage you to make things better next time.

Trust me, if he does the opposite, make sure you don’t stay with this guy as smaller complaints will gradually roll into bigger problems.

5. Kisses less often

Kisses seal your love. There are powerful and sensitive nerves on your lips that pick-up signals. That is one of the first intimate touches in a relationship.

One kiss can arouse your entire being. Your partner will be really engrossed in the act of kissing. You will feel his needs, his passion and emotions and also how much he craves to have you in his life! Pay more attention.