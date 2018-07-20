ALSO READ: Why did Michelle skip Obama’s Kenyan tour?

Katherine Kamau Karanja, populary known as Celina courtesy of her role in the local drama Mother-in-law has this morning given netizens something to laugh about. The vocal actress took to her Instagram page to post a throwback photo of herself with the caption:

Cha muhimu ni .....??? Don’t let nobody or any bad vibe kill your dream , you can be anything you want to be sweethearts ??also how great is Gods grace and favour ????????

Netizens, amused by the transition flocked the comment section with all manner of comments.

Here take a look:

· claudia_kuiWooooow????????????????. Total transformation. You still maintain the hotness you know

· maina.kcharlesWow great trow back Kate enyewe God amekutoa mbali

· soni_andrewsIts jesus am telling you...that glow????its surely His doing

· healthmatters.aeAnd you say there is no God ????????????????

· vinn.dongaApo kwa after God's grace, ndio unapatanaga na mtu alikujua kitambo anakwambia "Aki haukai wewe" ????????????????

· muriuki_jacklineKwa photo ya kwanza haukua umejua importance ya Coco butter lakini kwa ya pili umeweza ????????????????????@kate_actress

· _njambikanyiAti ulitoa tint na cocoa butter... You are beautiful kate may God continue showering blessings on you

Katherine is currently a brand ambassador and an award-winning actress.

