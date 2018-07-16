Why did Michelle skip Obama’s Kenyan tour?

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama [Courtesy]

Former United States President Barack Obama is in Kenya for a two-day visit. The former POTUS arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Nine interesting facts you didn’t know about Auma Obama

However, his wife’s absence was conspicuous. It became ostensive that Michelle Obama, the former U.S. first lady, had skipped the Kenyan tour by her husband.

The two apparently had a stay in Tanzania prior to the Kenyan trip where they spent time touring the Serengeti National Park.

Obama and Michelle in Serengeti [Courtesy]

According to posts by Tanzania Tourism and Director for Presidential Communication Tanzania, Michelle and Obama were in Tanzania for a long stay.

The former U.S. first family were in the country for 8 days at the Serengeti.

Thank you Former President of USA Barack Obama for visiting and making a long stay of 8 days to our beautiful country Tanzania. We hope you and your family enjoyed your stay in the endless plain of Serengeti. Welcome again and again @BarackObama @MichelleObama pic.twitter.com/Ux59FqJIMl — Gerson Msigwa (@MsigwaGerson) July 15, 2018

In Kenya, Obama had a low-key landing at JKIA with journalists not allowed to capture his arrival. He was later met President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House before meeting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Having spent more than a week at neighbouring Tanzania, the question most Kenyans would ask is why Michelle skipped Obama’s trip ‘home.’

ALSO READ: Yvette Obura, Bahati’s first baby mama losses weight, flaunts bikini body