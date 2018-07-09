ALSO READ: Classic chick flicks for a girl’s night in

At the end of the 70s, three secret agents under the command of a mysterious guy conquered millions of people in the big screen. We are talking about 'Charlie's Angels', a series starring Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith, which would later become a film with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. 1976-1981 Charlie's Angels 2000-2003 Charlie's Angels

In case the topic wasn’t much exploited, now we will have the opportunity to enjoy the remake prepared by Elisabeth Banks. Under the skin of these spies who have no fear will be our loved Lupita Nyong’o, Kristen Stewart (from ‘Twilight’) and Naomi Scott (from ‘Power Rangers’).

The new Charlie's Angels

Not many details have been released yet about the new remake but we believe the choice of actresses have been very accurate.

We can’t wait to see Lupita next year when the movie premiers, as an intelligent sexy spy performing acrobatics and saving the world.

Rumors also have it that she will appear in ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’, in addition to having several projects pending to be release.

