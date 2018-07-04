ALSO READ: 6 things to factor in when dressing your child during the cold season

Ian Nene, popularly known as Almasi thanks to his role in the local TV drama Machachari, is making headlines again. The young actor who became a darling to many due to his soft side on the screens has since become controversial mostly because of his sense of style.

When he defends his style as contemporary, many think he is gay when others think he is mentally unstable. Almasi recently left his Instagram followers in a mix up after he posted a photo of himself in what looks like a skirt.

Here are some of the reactions:

· shiru.mohWhen you start using herbs shit like this happens..he lost it completely

· destinalhopeYou must be using expired weed

· kaikara9@reubenmanyara tell it like it is!! Nigga is running mad in the name of trying to look different.????????????Ugly asf

· mueni3434What's happening to you @ian_nene

There are those that came to his defense and applauded him for his sense of style:

· estherfantasyNice picture ????????

· ndambukisallyYou look so beautiful in a long skirt dear

munene_arnoldI love your sensation

· kiambucoolkidsYou look good Kwa raha zako

What is your take on Almasi’s fashion?