I still have tears in my eyes: Jane Ngoiri pens emotional goodbye message to co-host Nimrod Taabu as he calls it quits

Wanja Mbuthia

22nd Jun 2018
Jane Ngoiri and Nirod Taabu

The local leading media houses have experienced a ruthless poaching session for the last couple of weeks. The latest victim in the poaching is NTV’s Kiswahili news anchor Nimrod Taabu. The hunk is exiting the city-based media house and joining his former colleagues at Royal Media Services. It is alleged that Nirod,41, is joining Citizen TV to replace Kanze Dena who was appointed as State House Deputy Spokesperson a few days ago.

ALSO READ: Here is a list of married Kenyan celebrity couples that do not have kids

Following the exit, his friend and co-host Jane Ngoiri took to social media to pen down an emotional goodbye note him:

What an emotional day it has been. I can feel the void in my heart. I still have tears in my eyes...errr balancing tears is no joke. I never thought a day would come to say Goodbye. Nimrod Taabu has being more than a colleague, a Best Friend.  When I joined NTV in 2012,

Nimrod Taabu

I was starstruck by this guy who I watched and always wanted to do News with...and when I met him...we just clicked. Our chemistry on TV attracted eyeballs, we connected with viewers and it has always been fun working with NT. Nimrod Taabu; May the Almighty God Bless you in this New Chapter of your Life

We wish him best of luck on his new journey.

