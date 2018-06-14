ALSO READ: Photos: Janet Mbugua flaunts her baby bump in Paris and she looks like a snack

Late last month, the legendary Kenyan music group Sauti Sol featuring Nyashinski, released a music video that took most of us by storm. When they are so good with the lyrics, their dancers for this particular jam were equally on point.

However, one lady stole the show with her Odi dance moves. Aggie, the lady on the video became an instant sensation with her stripped jumpsuit as her trademark. For the last few days, Aggie has been moving from media house to media house as they all want to have a piece of her. Aggie even made it to BBC where she is giving a tutorial of the Odi dance.

Here are hot photos of Aggie: