﻿ 10 smoking hot photos of Aggie, the video vixen in Sauti Sol’s short and sweet music video : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Meet Aggie the dance queen, the video vixen in Sauti Sol’s short and sweet video

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

14th Jun 2018

ALSO READ: Photos: Janet Mbugua flaunts her baby bump in Paris and she looks like a snack

Late last month, the legendary Kenyan music group Sauti Sol featuring Nyashinski, released a music video that took most of us by storm. When they are so good with the lyrics, their dancers for this particular jam were equally on point.

However, one lady stole the show with her Odi dance moves. Aggie, the lady on the video became an instant sensation with her stripped jumpsuit as her trademark. For the last few days, Aggie has been moving from media house to media house as they all want to have a piece of her. Aggie even made it to BBC where she is giving a tutorial of the Odi dance.

Here are hot photos of Aggie:

Aggie the dance queen
Odi dance
Sauti so
Sauti Sol
Nyashinski
Short and sweet
Entertainment
Photos

Related Stories

Photos: Janet Mbugua flaunts her baby bump in Paris and she looks like a snack

Entertainment

Photos: Janet Mbugua flaunts her baby bump in Paris and she looks like a snack

By Wanja Mbuthia

Photos of the young promising Captain that perished in the Cessna C208 FlySAX crash

Readers Lounge

Photos of the young promising Captain that perished in the Cessna C208 FlySAX crash

By Wanja Mbuthia

Meet the sexiest World Cup footballer’s partners

Entertainment

Meet the sexiest World Cup footballer’s partners

By Mara Fernandez

Photos: Lillian Muli goes on vacation days before delivery, takes her son with her

Entertainment

Photos: Lillian Muli goes on vacation days before delivery, takes her son with her

By Wanja Mbuthia

Photos: Couple warms hearts with engagement shoot in army uniform

Bridal

Photos: Couple warms hearts with engagement shoot in army uniform

By Derrick Oluoch

Photos: Njambi Koikai is getting better and we are all so grateful

Readers Lounge

Photos: Njambi Koikai is getting better and we are all so grateful

By Wanja Mbuthia

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman