Important things every woman should know about visiting a gynecologist for a pap smear test

A pap smear test is a form of cervical screening that is conducted to detect cancer in the cervix. It’s meant to detect presence of precancerous or cancerous cells on the cervix. It is advised that women start their regular pap smear tests at the age of 21.

Here are things that every woman should know about a pap smear test:

You will be required to undress from the waist downwards:

The test is for the cervix which means it is your vagina that is being examined. Therefore, you are required to undress your lower body for the doctor to access your vagina.

You will be required to sleep on your back, fold and apart your legs:

This bit can be uncomfortable especially if it’s the first time and worse still, your doctor is male.

The doc will insert a speculum in your vagina:

After you are in position, the doc will insert a speculum (either metallic or plastic) in your vagina. This is to open up your vagina for them to view/access your cervix. This can get pretty uncomfortable.

The doc will get cells from your cervix

After your vagina walls open, the doctor will use a swab to collect cells from your cervix. He will then place the collected cells into a small jar and send the samples to the lab.

It is important to note that the test does not take long. It is a simple procedure of about 5 minutes. For the results, you might have to wait for a couple of days, or not.