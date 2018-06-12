﻿ 5 things women do when they are cheating : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Marriage Advice

5 things women do when they are cheating

user-avatar
By
Esther Muchene

12th Jun 2018

ALSO READ: 21 ways to spice up your intimacy life when you're over 45

We have been conditioned and programmed to believe that men cheat most however the gap is fast closing. More and more women are stepping out of their marriages and partners for reasons best known to them.

While it may difficult to find out exactly when a woman is cheating, there are certain behaviors she will display that can give her away.

To identify whether she is cheating, below are signs you need to watch out for.

  1. She nags a lot

Granted women can nag and that is nothing unusual. But what you need to watch is her constant nagging. She will nag about everything from the smallest to the biggest issues. If this is happening it could indicative of trouble. She will begin to magnify her partner’s imperfections and if she is smitten by the other man she will use that as an excuse to break up.

  1. The ‘We’re just friends‘ line

This is a classic explanation women used when asked about the other man. If you ask her, pay attention to how acts and answers. If she’s uneasy and refuses to give you eye contact and divulge more, chances are she is seeing him.

  1. She’s distracted

Women are naturally great listeners and attentive creatures. If you notice she is losing interest and barely pays attention to what you’re saying, that means something else is playing on their minds. If she is serious about the other man, chances are her mind is occupied with ways she can leave you.

  1.  Backs out of confrontations

When asked directly by her significant other whether she is cheating or not, chances are she will not admit and try everything possible to avoid confrontation. She will remain silent, leave the conversation hanging or turn it around on you.

ALSO READ: Best gift ideas for every stage of your romantic relationship

  1. Loses interest in physical intimacy

No matter how good she was getting it, she will lose interest in having sex if there is another man in her life. In most instances, this could the reason why she will pull away, act cold and distant. Kisses are quick and hugs are short could be a sign she is not interested in intimacy. Reason being she could be getting it elsewhere.

Relationships
Marriage advice
Cheating women
Signs of a cheating woman

Related Stories

21 ways to spice up your intimacy life when you're over 45

Marriage Advice

21 ways to spice up your intimacy life when you're over 45

By Mirror

Best gift ideas for every stage of your romantic relationship

Relationships

Best gift ideas for every stage of your romantic relationship

By Shanniq Monicah

Confessions: Now that I earn more than he does, he has stopped paying the bills

Readers Lounge

Confessions: Now that I earn more than he does, he has stopped paying the bills

By Simon and Boke

Four types of fights every couple needs to know

Readers Lounge

Four types of fights every couple needs to know

By Shanniq Monicah

The ABCD of why you must not cheat

My Man

The ABCD of why you must not cheat

By Tony Mochama

Breaking up is never easy but don't delay it because of these bad reasons

Fashion Tips

Breaking up is never easy but don't delay it because of these bad reasons

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman