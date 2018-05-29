ALSO READ: Menstrual Health Day: Five things your period is communicating about your health

Getting your period is part of being a woman and whether or not you like it, it cannot be avoided.

Your body will undergo certain changes and you find yourself not doing certain things not just because they don't feel great, but because they could also harm your health or make you feel even worse.

Speaking to bustle, Sara Twogood, MD, FACOG, says that normal fluctuations in hormones during the menstrual cycle alter neurotransmitters that are responsible for a variety of functions, including mood, libido, appetite, anxiety, emotion, pain and pleasure.

The changes and relative levels of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone throughout the menstrual cycle, including during the period itself, are also responsible for many of the changes women notice such as breakouts, breast tenderness etc.

While every woman’s body is different, some may be more sensitive to stimuli and on that note, it might just be best to avoid these things altogether especially if you struggle through your periods.

Getting a wax or hair braided

If getting waxed down there or getting tiny braids done isn’t painful enough, try doing it while on your periods. Your pain receptors are extra heightened, and your skin is extra sensitive during that time of the month. Skip them altogether.

Having unprotected sex

Just because you have periods does not mean you cannot conceive. Quite the contrary more so if you have irregular periods. this is because ovulation and bleeding can happen at the same time meaning you can get pregnant if you have unprotected sex. To add insult to injury, blood is a good medium for viruses and other bugs which means the transmission of STDs such as HIV can be higher. Furthermore, researchers have found that the cervix is slightly dilated aka open when you have your period making it easier for unwanted things to get from the vagina to the cervix and into the pelvis.

Breast exams

During your periods, your breasts can get incredibly sensitive. According to gynecologists, fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone can make both breast exams and mammograms more uncomfortable. Additionally, cystic breast changes are more likely to be palpated on an exam which can unnecessarily cause you to worry.

Wearing a pad or tampon for too long

If this isn’t disgusting enough perhaps the effects of doing so will set you straight. Usually, you should change your tampon or pad every 3 to 4 hours to avoid an unpleasant odor and bacterial buildup which can lead to infection. Not only will it keep your vagina clean but it will lessen chances of staining your clothes.

Drinking coffee

For many people, nothing beats a morning cup of coffee. While on your period, you should definitely skip that latte. According to Livestrong, caffeine can worsen discomfort from cramps and bloat as it constricts blood vessels which can worsen menstrual cramps.

Smoking

We have all heard that smoking is bad for your health and in addition to the health risks it has, it can make your periods worse. A study from the journal ‘Tobacco Control’ found that smokers are more likely to have painful periods than non-smokers. Go figure.

Eating diary

For lack of knowledge, many women continue to unknowingly ingest diary. Milk, cheese, and yogurt should be eaten sparingly if not at all. Although calcium is actually great for relieving menstrual pains, dairy has arachidonic acids that can cause cramps or make them worse. Opt for fruit smoothies and non-dairy products such as almond milk, coconut milk etc that will be packed with nutrients your body needs.