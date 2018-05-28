Menstrual Hygiene Day: Simple Exercises to help ease period pains

ALSO READ: Menstrual health day: Foods that can help ease period pains

Period pains better known as cramps are quite the atrocious horror to most women. Cramps can be there from the very start of your experience or years later, perhaps after introducing birth control, giving birth or whatever reason. Because periods are an inevitable part of a woman’s existence, there has to be ways to help reduce if not eradicate the pain altogether.

It is important to use natural remedies to ease the pain because that can last longer and it will not have side effects. Exercise, unbeknownst to most, can reduce up to 60% of the intensity of the pain.

Here are a few of the exercises that can be of great help and will not cost you an expensive gym membership especially if that’s not your thing.

1. Walking: This might seem a little unrealistic especially when you are in excruciating pain curling on the bed, but sitting still and paying attention to your pain will not help either. This can be as simple as taking a brisk walk of 15 or more minutes in the neighborhood which releases tension on the pelvic muscles. The very simple exercise does not stress the body in any way and your mind may wander taking your attention away from the pain.

2. Jogging: Movement during the monthly flow decreases your chances of cramps, sometimes because your mind is predominantly occupied with something else or from the fact that the fast movement generates heat for the body including the lower abdomen. Running releases endorphins which is also a natural pain killer.

3. Pilates Lunges: are some of the easiest exercises to carry out at home due to their ease of movement and little to no strain. They often get the blood flowing to the larger muscle groups and increases your metabolism which amps up the energy levels and fight fatigue which is a common during this time of the month.

4. Yoga: exercises are very easy to carry out in the comfort of your home. Apart from relaxing the pelvis and opening hips, certain yoga positions are accompanied with deep breathing that increases blood flow that can bring relief.

5. Sit-ups or planks: These are said to help with the back pain as well with the abdominal. While the exercises are strengthening your muscles, they help ease the tension when you release. This helps the pain become gentle as you go.

The more frequent your exercises are, the better your situation becomes. Because the body has already adapted to the exercises and your endurance for them is higher.