I am a firm believer that you don't need to spend a lot of money on your face to look good. Nearly everything you need for your beauty routine is readily available in your kitchen.

For example, if you run out of a moisturizer, olive oil is excellent for the skin. Eggs are great for deep cleansing treatments and the protein is good for firming up your skin. Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, there's an egg mask for you. I'm not a great fan of raw eggs, but my outlook changed when I put it on my face!

Here are some great benefits:

1. Tightening pores

Shrink or tighten pores with an egg white face mask. Separate the one egg white from the yolk and apply it white on a clean face. Leave it to dry and then rinse with warm water. Do this weekly to tighten pores thereby preventing the accumulation of dirt on the skin. If you don't like the smell of egg, add a few drops of lemon juice to the mask.

2. Oily skin saver

Beat one egg white until stiff and then add one teaspoon of lemon juice and one teaspoon of honey. The lemon juice absorbs excess oil and lightens skin discoloration, while egg white tightens pores. The honey adds moisture to the skin without adding oil, and has antibacterial properties which benefit oily skin.

Leave the mask on for 15 minutes and rinse with warm water. Lemon juice can sting the skin therefore wash it off immediately if you experience any discomfort.

3. Dry skin nourishing face mask

Combine one egg yolk, one tablespoon of honey, and two drops of almond oil. Egg yolk is rich in vitamin A and proteins which nourish the skin. Apply to the face, and rinse off with warm water after 20 minutes.

4. Oily skin face scrub

Mix a whole egg with oatmeal and apply on a clean face. Scrub gently for a few minutes and wash off. Use this scrub twice a week.

5. Exfoliating body scrub

Grind the shell of four hard boiled eggs and mix with a teaspoon of salt and two teaspoons of honey. This scrub is excellent in getting rid of dry, dull skin. You may use a loofah or your hands to rub the mixture onto your body.

6. Revitalise nails

To strengthen soft brittle nails, dip your fingertips in a mixture of one egg yolk and a little milk, for ten minutes. This mixture helps to prevent nail cracking and peeling, and promotes nail growth.

7. Eye treatment

To get rid of puffiness and dark circles, dip a soft brush in egg white and apply around the eye area. Wait for it to dry and then rinse with cold water.

Remember to always start with a clean face, and use moisturizer after the treatment. Use a face mask once a week, however, you may adjust the frequency according to your skin type. If you have sensitive skin, use a mask anywhere from once a week to once a month. If you have oily skin, you could use a mask from every other day to twice a week. Don't use eggs on your skin if you are allergic.