The different kinds of vaginal discharge and what they really mean

ALSO READ: 5 types of inner wears that every lady needs in her wardrobe

This may be gross but it does not hurt to be informed. Vaginal discharge is a fluid produced by glands in the vaginal wall and cervix that drains from the opening of the vagina. The amount of normal vaginal discharge varies throughout the menstrual cycle. The discharge can tell a lot about your cookie jar and its health. Many of us assume this and it could be something serious that is attacking you. According to Dr. Washington Wang’ombe there are all sorts of vaginal discharge and they have meanings to it:

If it’s thick, lumpy and white - this is shows you could be having a yeast infection down there that needs to be checked. The positive thing is that yeast infections are treated and highly recommended to avoid heavy scented soaps, avoid staying with wet inner wears after a workout or swimming.

- this is shows you could be having a yeast infection down there that needs to be checked. The positive thing is that yeast infections are treated and highly recommended to avoid heavy scented soaps, avoid staying with wet inner wears after a workout or swimming. If it’s deep brown and traces of red- your periods have just arrived! And you can do nothing about it but start wearing the pad before you mess. Though if you are bleeding in between or it looks slightly off that shows there is something more to it which could be signs of pregnancy, infections or ectopic pregnancy.

If it’s clear, clean and lean- this is the time your sexual drive is on steroids and baby making is very easy. But remember to be careful! It is also the most fertile period in your calendar.

this is the time your sexual drive is on steroids and baby making is very easy. But remember to be careful! It is also the most fertile period in your calendar. If it’s creamy- this is normal because it shows that your periods are a call away and it prepares you psychologically though different women experience different situations with their discharge

this is normal because it shows that your periods are a call away and it prepares you psychologically though different women experience different situations with their discharge If it’s green or yellow- this is now freaky because it indicates signs of sexual transmitted diseases.ie. gonorrhea or trichomoniasis and the likes. Also keep in mind that chlamydia can cause a discharge like this, but frequently it has no symptoms at all.