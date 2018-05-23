﻿ #MommyDaughterGoals:Adorable photos of Beyonce and Blue Ivy : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Here are the cutest pictures of Beyonce twinning with her first born

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

23rd May 2018

 

American pop star Beyonce is arguably one of the most influential people in the world.

She has the hour-glass figure to die for, vocals that are on another level has produced hit after hit bagging awards in the process and is married to rap mogul, Jay-Z.

They have been together for more than ten years and have been blessed with three children, Blue Ivy - who was born in 2012 and twins; Sir and Rumi Carter - born last year.  

Her firstborn child, Blue Ivy, is a gem with a striking resemblance to the lemonade hitmaker.  They know how to dress up and twin their outfits which makes is cuter!

Have a look…

"Yaaay I am having another sibling!"
"But mom, I want the cotton candy!"
We flexing with mama"
"All cameras on us because we have killed it with my mama"
" Goofing with her is always one of best moments with her"
Beyonce: Blue, let's pose for a photo Blue: I am watching SpongeBob

"Happy mothers day "

" Let's go to a place nobody will ever find us mama"
"I love it when mom makes me look like a Cinderella"
"We are absolute mother-daughter goals"
"Swagging up in sunglasses"

 

celebritymoms
blueivy
beyonce

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman