American pop star Beyonce is arguably one of the most influential people in the world.

She has the hour-glass figure to die for, vocals that are on another level has produced hit after hit bagging awards in the process and is married to rap mogul, Jay-Z.

They have been together for more than ten years and have been blessed with three children, Blue Ivy - who was born in 2012 and twins; Sir and Rumi Carter - born last year.

Her firstborn child, Blue Ivy, is a gem with a striking resemblance to the lemonade hitmaker. They know how to dress up and twin their outfits which makes is cuter!