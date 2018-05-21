Whether you are hitting the pavement, the dance floor or the yoga mat, you need exercise pants that will work with you not against you. The last thing you need as you work out is your leggings slipping down showing your butt crack.

Picking a pair of workout bottoms for different sessions is not an easy task but we have you covered. Here are five pro certified leggings you will be glad you invested in.

Dance

If your dance class involves a lot of jumping and bouncing around, you require a strong dose of compression for muscle support. Go for a medium to high compression and moisture-wicking fabric that is stretchy.

Running

If you enjoy an early or late run, you need a pair of leggings that feels as comfortable as your skin. The last thing you need is a super tight pinch-y waistband that keeps distracting you. Opt for a high, supportive compression and breathable fabric that responds to changes in temperature to keep you warm or cool as needed.

Yoga

When you have reached your zen, the last thing you should be thinking about is your pants. When picking a pair go for a stretchy one with a wide and flat waistband so it stays in place without digging into your back as you do the yoga poses.

Boxing

Considering you will be moving vigorously and sweating quite a bit, skip anything constrictive. The essential features you should go for when choosing your leggings are lightweight, barely-there comfy, and ultra-breathable.

Pilates

The last you need is your pants falling down as you move and stretch in all different directions and also considering you may spend some time upside down. Go for a pair with zips or metal parts. Opt for a medium compression with tons of stretch.