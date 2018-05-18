ALSO READ: Nine times Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were couple goals

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwayne Wade and Actress Gabrielle Union are among the most famous couples in the world.

Gabrielle Union starred in the hit series Being Mary Jane, Think like a Man, Bring it on, and Bad Boys, besides being an author and activist. Dwayne Wade is a professional basketball player.

They began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2014.

Despite their busy schedules, they always put their marriage first and make sure the spark is stronger every day.

Here are romantic photos of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. Aren’t they adorable? "Babe let's take a selfie before our movie night" "Censored! Babe just grabbed my booty on the red carpet!" "Where you will go , I will go my love" "Let's pose like this, the world needs to know how much we love each other" "When it's time to good around on snapchat, we give it our best" "We fix the house together" "You are the apple of my eye" " Meeting you is one of the most beautiful things that happened" "Let's dance till morning babe, I am not letting go" " Which camera are we looking at?" "Look at us!We are absolute couple goals"

