﻿ #CoupleGoals: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s cute couple moments : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Romantic photos of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade flaunting their affection

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

18th May 2018

ALSO READ: Nine times Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were couple goals

 

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Dwayne Wade and Actress Gabrielle Union are among the most famous couples in the world.

Gabrielle Union starred in the hit series Being Mary Jane, Think like a Man, Bring it on, and Bad Boys, besides being an author and activist.  Dwayne Wade is a professional basketball player.

They began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in 2014.

Despite their busy schedules, they always put their marriage first and make sure the spark is stronger every day.

Here are romantic photos of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. Aren’t they adorable?

"Babe let's take a selfie before our movie night"
"Censored! Babe just grabbed my booty on the red carpet!"
"Where you will go , I will go my love"
"Let's pose like this, the world needs to know how much we love each other"
"When it's time to good around on snapchat, we give it our best"
"We fix the house together"
"You are the apple of my eye"
" Meeting you is one of the most beautiful things that happened"
"Let's dance till morning babe, I am not letting go"
" Which camera are we looking at?"
"Look at us!We are absolute couple goals"

 

ALSO READ: #Power Couple: Romantic photos of Alfred Mutua with his first lady

fridayfavoritecouple
dwaynewade
gabrielleunion
thewadefamily
celebritycouple

Related Stories

Nine times Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were couple goals

Entertainment

Nine times Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were couple goals

By Shanniq Monicah

#Power Couple: Romantic photos of Alfred Mutua with his first lady

Entertainment

#Power Couple: Romantic photos of Alfred Mutua with his first lady

By Shanniq Monicah

#CoupleGoals: Bien Aime and girlfriend Chiki flaunt romantic moments

Entertainment

#CoupleGoals: Bien Aime and girlfriend Chiki flaunt romantic moments

By Shanniq Monicah

Power Couple: Catherine Kamau and Philip Karanja flaunt their romantic moments

Entertainment

Power Couple: Catherine Kamau and Philip Karanja flaunt their romantic moments

By Shanniq Monicah

Ride or Die: Julie Gichuru flaunts her husband in these romantic photos

Entertainment

Ride or Die: Julie Gichuru flaunts her husband in these romantic photos

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman