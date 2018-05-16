Ezekiel Mutua weighs in on Olive restaurant saga, speaks on breastfeeding in public

ALSO READ: Fury as a Nairobi woman is kicked out of a city restaurant for breastfeeding

Kenya Film and Classification Board chair, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua has finally broken his silence on the public breastfeeding issue. Public breastfeeding has been a trending topic for well over a week now.

Mutua, popularly referred to as the moral cop for his strict moral values, took to social media to declare that breastfeeding in public is not indecent exposure, rather it is a national and divine task.

“A mother feeding her baby in public is not exposing her breasts but rather performing a national and divine task. It's not indecent exposure; it's the most glorious human act. Let babies feed and be fed anywhere, anytime! @ AssocBfMothers # breastfeeding2018”

Activists on Tuesday held successful protests in Nairobi town in regard to the breastfeeding issue. The protests were aimed at blasting the Olive restaurant, along Accra road, which came into the spotlight after one Facebook user, Betty Kim, claimed that she had been thrown out of the restaurant for breastfeeding her baby in the premises without covering herself.

Women came out in large numbers, some even with their children and marched to the CBD based restaurant.