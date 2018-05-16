﻿ Beauty flows in the genes: Meet Esther Passaris’ all grown gorgeous daughter : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Esther Passaris posts photos of her all grown beautiful daughter and netizens can’t get enough

Wanja Mbuthia

16th May 2018
Esther's Daughter

Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Muthoni Passaris is not huge on showcasing her family to the masses. She prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight. But again, some occasions are special and one has to do what they have to do.

ALSO READ: Photos: Victoria Rubadiri finally leaves NTV, colleagues bid her an emotional farewell

On Tuesday, Esther ditched her norm and took to twitter to post a photo of her daughter as she wished her a happy 22nd birthday:

 ‘In my daughter's eyes, I see a mature girl ready to take on the world, one who can think deeply and dare to find solutions. I love you Kenna and I know you will bloom in your own time. Don't rush through life's mysteries, but enjoy every stage. Happy, Happy 22nd Birthday.’

Here are photos of the gorgeous Kenna:

 

ALSO READ: #Power Couple: Romantic photos of Alfred Mutua with his first lady

