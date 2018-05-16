Esther's Daughter

Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Muthoni Passaris is not huge on showcasing her family to the masses. She prefers to keep her personal life away from the limelight. But again, some occasions are special and one has to do what they have to do.

On Tuesday, Esther ditched her norm and took to twitter to post a photo of her daughter as she wished her a happy 22nd birthday:

In my daughter's eyes, I see a mature girl ready to take on the world, one who can think deeply and dare to find solutions. I love you Kenna and I know you will bloom in your own time. Don't rush through life's mysteries, but enjoy every stage. Happy, Happy 22nd Birthday. pic.twitter.com/eDbEY3swYJ — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) May 15, 2018

Here are photos of the gorgeous Kenna:

