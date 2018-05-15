ALSO READ: 13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018

Rihanna never disappoints when it comes to fashion! She looks good in everything.

Since being awarded in 2014 for being a Fashion Icon, she has never looked back. Her style has become more unpredictable, influencing fashion trends on the red carpet and worldwide.

Her fashion sense is daring, trendy and eclectic. She knows how to break the rules and that’s what makes her stand out.

Riri expressed her passion for fashion when she started her own clothing line, Fenty x Puma line which is more of the Athleisure trend.

She debuted her Gucci crystal bodysuit which was later worn by Kim Kardashian West, her Goddard obsession, and vintage Chanel water-bottle holder just to mention a few.

Here are some of Rihanna’s looks that show she is the queen of fashion: "A satin slip dress is sexy for a night out" "White on white trend is risky but classy" "A jersey paired with a bandana gives the gangsta old skool vibe" "How cool is that off-shoulder sweat shirt?" "Shirt dress paired with sneakers is an edgy move" "Her royal highness at Met Gala 2018" "An off-shoulder coat that is a fashion statement for days" "The overall is too gorge" "Comfort, Simplicity and Trendy"

ALSO READ: Four ways to wear a suit in a classy way