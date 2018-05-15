﻿ Style Icon: Rihanna takes fashion to a new level : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Trendsetters

Here are some of Rihanna’s looks that you need to try out

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

15th May 2018

ALSO READ: 13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018

Rihanna never disappoints when it comes to fashion! She looks good in everything.

Since being awarded in 2014 for being a Fashion Icon, she has never looked back. Her style has become more unpredictable, influencing fashion trends on the red carpet and worldwide.

Her fashion sense is daring, trendy and eclectic.  She knows how to break the rules and that’s what makes her stand out.

Riri expressed her passion for fashion when she started her own clothing line, Fenty x Puma line which is more of the Athleisure trend.

She debuted her Gucci crystal bodysuit which was later worn by Kim Kardashian West, her Goddard obsession, and vintage Chanel water-bottle holder just to mention a few.

Here are some of Rihanna’s looks that show she is the queen of fashion:

"A satin slip dress is sexy for a night out"
"White on white trend is risky but classy"
"A jersey paired with a bandana gives the gangsta old skool vibe"
"How cool is that off-shoulder sweat shirt?"
"Shirt dress paired with sneakers is an edgy move"
"Her royal highness at Met Gala 2018"
"An off-shoulder coat that is a fashion statement for days"
"The overall is too gorge"
"Comfort, Simplicity and Trendy"

 

ALSO READ: Four ways to wear a suit in a classy way

trendsetters
trendytuesdays
styleicon
fashionkilla

Related Stories

13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018

Entertainment

13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018

By Shanniq Monicah

Four ways to wear a suit in a classy way

Fashion Tips

Four ways to wear a suit in a classy way

By Shanniq Monicah

How Millie Odhiambo inspired hairstyles for women with receding hairline

Trendsetters

How Millie Odhiambo inspired hairstyles for women with receding hairline

By Shanniq Monicah

12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

Entertainment

12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

By Shanniq Monicah

Five types of bras every woman needs

Fashion Tips

Five types of bras every woman needs

By Shanniq Monicah

Five amazing tips on how to walk in heels

Fashion Tips

Five amazing tips on how to walk in heels

By Miss Kimm

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman